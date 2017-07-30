Article

RB Leipzig 2 Benfica 0: Halstenberg & Compper on target in comfortable win

30 July 2017 16:55

Marcel Halstenberg and Marvin Compper were on target for RB Leipzig as they rounded off their Emirates Cup campaign with a deserved 2-0 win over Benfica on Sunday.

Both teams lost their opening games at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Leipzig defeated 1-0 by Sevilla while Benfica were beaten 5-2 by hosts Arsenal.

Arsenal and Sevilla's game will decide the winner of the pre-season tournament but Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will have been pleased with his side's performance in a game they dominated for long periods.

Leipzig - second in their first Bundesliga season last campaign - took the lead after 19 minutes as Halstenberg rifled in at the near post after a neat one-two with Federico Palacios Martinez.

Oliver Burke was twice denied at the near post by Bruno Varela as Leipzig pushed for a second, which arrived eight minutes into the second half when Compper steered Dominik Kaiser's excellent free-kick delivery in off the post with a fine header.

Portuguese champions Benfica thought they had pulled one back when Kostas Mitroglou bundled in after Yvon Mvogo had mishandled Jonas' long-range effort, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside, with the Greek striker then worryingly limping off.

Sponsored links

Sunday 30 July

17:24 Salah feels free to be himself at Liverpool, says Wijnaldum
16:55 RB Leipzig 2 Benfica 0: Halstenberg & Compper on target in comfortable win
16:40 Messi and Ronaldo more important to LaLiga than Neymar, Tebas claims
16:36 SAFA promise full report and investigation into fan crush
16:25 Rakitic: Clasico referee insulted me three times
15:40 Dortmund can cut Bayern gap under Bosz´s system - Burki
15:15 Goretzka: Bayern agreement claims complete nonsense
14:39 Chelsea defender Rudiger wants ´justice´ over abuse in Serie A
14:07 They love him really - Pochettino understands Walker boos from Spurs fans
13:54 Galatasaray claim they are in talks to sign Man Utd midfielder Fellaini
13:14 Sneijder agent: No discussions with Nice
12:23 Rooney can have same influence as Barca legends - Sandro
11:36 Neymar joins Team Mayweather and meets Tiger Woods & Draymond Green
11:04 No chance of Keita departure - Hasenhuttl
10:07 Mertesacker wants ´X-factor´ Sanchez to stay at Arsenal
08:16 Zidane not bothered by Madrid´s loss to Barca
07:24 Madrid captain Ramos hopes PSG target Neymar leaves Barca
07:04 MLS Review: Red Bulls blitz Impact, Galaxy draw in Schmid´s return
06:39 Dani Alves urges Neymar to be brave by joining PSG
06:18 Valverde: Barcelona are counting on Neymar
05:01 Guardiola: Nasri set to leave Man City, Iheanacho close to Leicester
04:17 Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 3: Neymar and Messi lead Valverde´s men to ICC title
03:35 Galaxy interested in Ibrahimovic but former United striker wants Europe stay
03:03 Emery lauds PSG after Trophee des Champions triumph
02:14 Pique: Does Neymar want more money or titles?
02:03 Manchester City 3 Tottenham 0: Stones, Sterling and Diaz score in dominant ICC victory
00:42 Dani Alves revels in ´dream´ PSG start

Saturday 29 July

23:53 Conte determined to avoid ´Mourinho season´ in Chelsea title defence
23:38 Klopp excited by Coutinho and Salah understanding at Liverpool
22:58 Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Dani Alves´ dream debut secures Trophee des Champions
21:59 Sigurdsson absent for Swansea as Arnautovic scores first West Ham goal
21:42 Clement expecting quick resolution to Sigurdsson saga
20:59 There´s no development - Wenger tells Sanchez to respect his Arsenal contract
19:55 Hertha Berlin 0 Liverpool 3: Coutinho captain amid Barca links and Mane returns in classy win
19:43 Two killed in crush at Johannesburg´s FNB Stadium
19:15 Arsenal 5 Benfica 2: Walcott at the double in Emirates Cup win
17:45 Mbappe worth whatever the market dictates, says Real Madrid legend Raul
17:33 Spalletti rejects Candreva to Chelsea speculation
17:11 Conte: Morata´s condition needs to improve
17:10 No Champions League would be damaging for AC Milan - Montella
16:57 RB Leipzig 0 Sevilla 1: Ben Yedder spot-kick downs Bundesliga side
15:40 The best own goal ever? Kondogbia scores into the wrong net from 45 yards out
15:38 Chelsea 1 Inter 2: Jovetic stars before Kondogbia´s bizarre own goal
15:21 Shakespeare eager to finalise deal for Manchester City striker Iheanacho
14:13 Podolski´s debut double earns Vissel Kobe victory
13:25 Bartomeu warns PSG: Pay release clause or Neymar stays
12:29 PSG strike Foyth deal with Estudiantes
12:23 Mbappe´s €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris
12:06 Ronaldinho urges Neymar to ´follow his heart´
11:30 Don´t compare me to Baggio, warns new Juventus signing Bernardeschi
11:00 Arsenal still active in transfer window, says Wenger
10:09 Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad
09:44 Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel to play Barcelona
08:09 Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game
07:49 Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos
06:17 Pochettino laughs at Conte´s fascination with Tottenham
05:54 Madrid´s Ronaldo to miss ICC Clasico against Barca
05:32 Barca star Neymar confirms China tour after apparent U-turn
04:39 Guardiola wants new centre-back but Man City can´t afford it
04:01 Dembele pledges to stay at Dortmund
01:59 Iniesta: PSG target Neymar is worth more than €300m
00:31 Injury recovery is tough mentally for Manchester City´s Gundogan

Friday 28 July

23:41 Juventus sign Del Fabro and allow Romagna to join Cagliari
23:10 Jardim: Shinpads protect Mbappe from transfer rumours
22:37 We´ll have Neymar of that! - Six infamous bust-ups after Brazil star´s team-mate spat
22:33 Roma ready to move on from Mahrez, confirms Monchi
22:03 Borussia Dortmund 0 Espanyol 1: Late Piatti lob downs Bosz´s men
21:53 Jankto ´liked´ by Arsenal, Juventus and Inter
21:13 Hernandez wants three points on ´special´ Old Trafford return
20:16 Puyol urges Neymar to explain intentions amid PSG speculation
20:02 Stoke´s Fletcher likens Shaqiri to Messi
19:51 Everyone will talk about it soon - Thiago Silva hints end in sight around Neymar speculation
18:49 Weigl plans September return from broken ankle
18:40 Celtic fined €23,000 for illicit banner
18:32 Fassone and Pallotta clash over AC Milan spending
16:58 Chelsea defender Miazga rejoins Vitesse on loan
16:34 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez ´angry´ over squad number as Deportivo make bid
16:25 Perisic exit talk is over, claims Spalletti
16:05 Conte asked about Bayern midfielder Sanches - Rummenigge
15:47 Liverpool new boy Robertson sets first-team target
15:13 Hernandez turned down Spain and Italy offers to join West Ham
14:06 Watford boss Silva eyeing four to six further signings
13:37 Dortmund´s Merino joins Newcastle on initial season-long loan
13:37 Bale agent brands Manchester United links ´ridiculous, stupid´
13:05 Dani Alves denies Messi tug of war over Neymar
12:59 Fletcher joins Middlesbrough in £6.5million deal
12:34 Neymar storms out of Barcelona training after Semedo bust-up
12:29 Chelsea are title favourites, says Conte
11:52 Neymar fan event cancelled as Barcelona star deals with ´transfer issues´
11:36 Conte laughs off Hazard to Barcelona talk
10:54 Pulisic backs Dortmund to dethrone Bayern in Bundesliga
09:54 Bravo waiting for Sanchez ´with open arms´ at Manchester City
09:11 Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani at LA Galaxy
08:48 PSG can´t offer Neymar ´affection´ like Barcelona, warns Rakitic
05:20 Belotti stays unless €100m offer is made – Mihajlovic
04:50 De Bruyne: City spending was needed
03:39 Aubameyang stay crucial for Dortmund, says Schmelzer
02:35 Barcelona future is up to Neymar – Bartomeu
01:35 De Gea stay good for me – Romero
00:47 It´s up to the board - Koeman unsure over fresh Everton Sigurdsson bid

Facebook