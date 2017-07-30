Rakitic: Clasico referee insulted me three times

Ivan Rakitic has accused referee Jair Marrufo of insulting him three times during Barcelona's 3-2 win against Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Inspired by PSG target Neymar, Lionel Messi and Rakitic put Barca 2-0 up inside seven minutes and Gerard Pique grabbed the winner after a Madrid fightback, as the Catalan giants claimed the ICC title in Miami.

But Rakitic complained after the match that he was disrespected by American official Marrufo, as they clashed over the awarding of a free-kick.

"People who know me are aware that it is difficult to wind me up but the referee did," the Croatia international said. "He insulted me quite strongly three times.

"I usually have a lot of respect for them but when they don't show it to me, then I don't like it."

Barca and Madrid will meet again next month in the two-legged Spanish Super Cup, and Rakitic believes his side's ICC win will give them a boost ahead of the new Liga season.

"We will see if we are better than Madrid," Rakitic said. "This was a friendly game today but the victory always gives confidence.

"The Super Cup will be different, as we will be playing for a trophy, which is what is important."