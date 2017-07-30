Guardiola: Nasri set to leave Man City, Iheanacho close to Leicester

Samir Nasri is set to leave Manchester City despite impressing during pre-season, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Nasri spent last season on loan at LaLiga side Sevilla but he was surprisingly included in City's touring squad to the United States, where he has impressed at the International Champions Cup.

The 30-year-old French midfielder was a substitute in City's 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday but Guardiola said he is still heading for the exit ahead of the Premier League campaign.

"We wanted to keep him last pre-season but he decided to go to Sevilla," Guardiola said. 'He knows the situation. We have a lot of midfield players.

"We're going to see. It is like Mangala. That's a decision they have to take with their managers. We take care of them when they are here. I like to work with the guys who want to work with us. I saw him in these three games and his spirit in the training sessions.

"Still I'm waiting for a bad performance. He's a guy who has unbelievable ability to keep the ball in small spaces. The ball is safe. He has his own special quality. The group are satisfied with him and his behaviour."

Guardiola is also expecting 20-year-old Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho to leave the Etihad Stadium for Leicester City.

"I think Kelechi is going to leave, for Leicester. I think so, but I don't want to say something wrong. If it doesn't happen he will be part of the group," the Spaniard added.

City were a class above Tottenham in Nashville as John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz scored in the dominant display.

Sergio Aguero came off the bench and hit the post twice in the second half, while Gabriel Jesus failed to make the most of his opportunities.

​



"We haven't dominated like today," Guardiola said. "Last season we were good, but not in 90 minutes like that.

"We cannot forget which team we played. [Toby] Alderweireld, [Jan] Vertonghen, Eric Dier, [Christian] Eriksen, one of my favourite players Dele Alli, Harry Kane, [Hugo] Lloris.

"They were the second team last season. Tottenham for the most part of the season played the best football. Chelsea deserved by far to win the Premier League, but I enjoy a lot to watch Tottenham play football.

"Okay it's pre-season, but our performance - we didn't have a performance like that last season. Especially the quality and intensity."