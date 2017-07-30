Related

Article

Fellaini starts Manchester United friendly despite Galatasaray talks

30 July 2017 18:32

Marouane Fellaini was picked to start Manchester United's friendly match against Valerenga despite speculation over an imminent move to Galatasaray.

The Istanbul giants claimed on Sunday they have held talks with the 29-year-old after being informed he is available.

However, United manager Jose Mourinho handed him a spot in the starting line-up for the pre-season clash in Oslo, alongside captain Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba in midfield.

Fellaini is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and United's reported pursuit of Chelsea's Nemanja Matic has prompted talk that Mourinho will allow him to leave.

The Belgium international has proved to be a divisive figure among the club's supporters since his reported £27.5million move from Everton in 2013.

Fellaini has often been criticised for his style of play and has been on the receiving end of boos from the home fans in Manchester on more than one occasion.

However, he has been a regular performer under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho and he scored crucial goals in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup and Europa League last season, which United went on to win.

