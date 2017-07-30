Dani Alves revels in ´dream´ PSG start

Dani Alves says he "could not have dreamed of a better start" after turning in a star performance in Paris Saint-Germain's Trophee des Champions victory over Monaco.
The Brazil full-back, who signed on a free transfer from Juventus, scored a stunning 30-yard free-kick and laid on a brilliant assist for Adrien Rabiot to head home the winner in a 2-1 triumph in Morocco on Saturday.
It was a fine second-half turnaround from PSG, who trailed to Djibril Sidibe's clever dink at the break, and Alves - who was employed in an unfamiliar role on the right of a front three - reflected on a job well done for Unai Emery's men.
"I could not have dreamed of a better start with PSG," he told reporters.
"I'm delighted to be able to help my team because we have not had any results so far in the preparation games."
Team-mate, and fellow Brazilian Marquinhos, is relishing what Alves can bring to the team.
"It's good because he is a great player," he added. "He can make a difference, he has enormous qualities, he is very intelligent and he is doing good for the team."
|Conte determined to avoid ´Mourinho season´ in Chelsea title defence
|Klopp excited by Coutinho and Salah understanding at Liverpool
|Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Dani Alves´ dream debut secures Trophee des Champions
|Sigurdsson absent for Swansea as Arnautovic scores first West Ham goal
|Clement expecting quick resolution to Sigurdsson saga
|There´s no development - Wenger tells Sanchez to respect his Arsenal contract
|Hertha Berlin 0 Liverpool 3: Coutinho captain amid Barca links and Mane returns in classy win
|Two killed in crush at Johannesburg´s FNB Stadium
|Arsenal 5 Benfica 2: Walcott at the double in Emirates Cup win
|Mbappe worth whatever the market dictates, says Real Madrid legend Raul
|Spalletti rejects Candreva to Chelsea speculation
|Conte: Morata´s condition needs to improve
|No Champions League would be damaging for AC Milan - Montella
|RB Leipzig 0 Sevilla 1: Ben Yedder spot-kick downs Bundesliga side
|The best own goal ever? Kondogbia scores into the wrong net from 45 yards out
|Chelsea 1 Inter 2: Jovetic stars before Kondogbia´s bizarre own goal
|Shakespeare eager to finalise deal for Manchester City striker Iheanacho
|Podolski´s debut double earns Vissel Kobe victory
|Bartomeu warns PSG: Pay release clause or Neymar stays
|PSG strike Foyth deal with Estudiantes
|Mbappe´s €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris
|Ronaldinho urges Neymar to ´follow his heart´
|Don´t compare me to Baggio, warns new Juventus signing Bernardeschi
|Arsenal still active in transfer window, says Wenger
|Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad
|Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel to play Barcelona
|Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game
|Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pochettino laughs at Conte´s fascination with Tottenham
|Madrid´s Ronaldo to miss ICC Clasico against Barca
|Barca star Neymar confirms China tour after apparent U-turn
|Guardiola wants new centre-back but Man City can´t afford it
|Dembele pledges to stay at Dortmund
|Iniesta: PSG target Neymar is worth more than €300m
|Injury recovery is tough mentally for Manchester City´s Gundogan
|Juventus sign Del Fabro and allow Romagna to join Cagliari
|Jardim: Shinpads protect Mbappe from transfer rumours
|We´ll have Neymar of that! - Six infamous bust-ups after Brazil star´s team-mate spat
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez, confirms Monchi
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Espanyol 1: Late Piatti lob downs Bosz´s men
|Jankto ´liked´ by Arsenal, Juventus and Inter
|Hernandez wants three points on ´special´ Old Trafford return
|Puyol urges Neymar to explain intentions amid PSG speculation
|Stoke´s Fletcher likens Shaqiri to Messi
|Everyone will talk about it soon - Thiago Silva hints end in sight around Neymar speculation
|Weigl plans September return from broken ankle
|Celtic fined €23,000 for illicit banner
|Fassone and Pallotta clash over AC Milan spending
|Chelsea defender Miazga rejoins Vitesse on loan
|Arsenal forward Lucas Perez ´angry´ over squad number as Deportivo make bid
|Perisic exit talk is over, claims Spalletti
|Conte asked about Bayern midfielder Sanches - Rummenigge
|Liverpool new boy Robertson sets first-team target
|Hernandez turned down Spain and Italy offers to join West Ham
|Watford boss Silva eyeing four to six further signings
|Dortmund´s Merino joins Newcastle on initial season-long loan
|Bale agent brands Manchester United links ´ridiculous, stupid´
|Dani Alves denies Messi tug of war over Neymar
|Fletcher joins Middlesbrough in £6.5million deal
|Neymar storms out of Barcelona training after Semedo bust-up
|Chelsea are title favourites, says Conte
|Neymar fan event cancelled as Barcelona star deals with ´transfer issues´
|Conte laughs off Hazard to Barcelona talk
|Pulisic backs Dortmund to dethrone Bayern in Bundesliga
|Bravo waiting for Sanchez ´with open arms´ at Manchester City
|Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani at LA Galaxy
|PSG can´t offer Neymar ´affection´ like Barcelona, warns Rakitic
|Belotti stays unless €100m offer is made – Mihajlovic
|De Bruyne: City spending was needed
|Aubameyang stay crucial for Dortmund, says Schmelzer
|Barcelona future is up to Neymar – Bartomeu
|De Gea stay good for me – Romero
|It´s up to the board - Koeman unsure over fresh Everton Sigurdsson bid