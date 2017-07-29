Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists he does not want to see any more of his players sold during the transfer window.
Speculation has emerged again this week concerning the future of Gareth Bale, who is reportedly a target for Manchester United.
Rumours in Spain and England have suggested that United could make a move to bring Bale back to the Premier League, with Madrid prepared to sell in order to fund a world-record bid of €180million for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.
Zidane has admitted he cannot guarantee the futures of anyone in the Madrid squad, but he does not want anyone else to follow the likes of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Danilo and Pepe in leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I'm relaxed and I'm delighted with the squad. We have the best, we won and we want to do the same again," he told a media conference.
"The squad is very good and I don't want changes. It's only Cristiano [Ronaldo] who isn't with us [on pre-season] but we know that it's going to be a difficult year. Everyone will want to win and that's more beautiful for us."
Ronaldo has been on an extended break since Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign and the 32-year-old will miss Sunday's International Champions Cup clash with Barcelona in Miami.
"It doesn't bother me that Cristiano isn't here for tomorrow," Zidane said. "He has to make the most of his holiday. The rest are ready."
#ElClasicoMiami— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 29, 2017
¡Estamos listos para El Clásico!
We are ready for El Clásico!#RMTour pic.twitter.com/40dFtnjbF7
Much of the pre-game talk has centered on the future of Barca star Neymar, who continues to be linked with a stunning €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazil international was also involved in a bust-up with team-mate Nelson Semedo on Friday, prompting him to storm out of training.
Zidane, however, is not interested in the rumours and instead wants his players to show signs of improvement following the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.
"We don't look outside much. He's a very good player and our opponents don't need to be told that," he said of Neymar.
"They've always been the biggest rivals for Madrid. It will be a great game. What interests us is playing the game well. We're annoyed about the City result and we want to do better.
"We'll try to be completely focused. Football is about details. If we play as we did the other day, we'll be very happy, but not with the result.
"We lost the ball and we're usually very focused in this regard. But it doesn't matter, we have to do just a bit of work and try to make sure these things don't happen."
|Arsenal still active in transfer window, says Wenger
|Zidane wants ´no changes´ in Real Madrid squad
|Chapecoense survivor Alan Ruschel to play Barcelona
|Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game
|Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos
|Pochettino laughs at Conte´s fascination with Tottenham
|Madrid´s Ronaldo to miss ICC Clasico against Barca
|Barca star Neymar confirms China tour after apparent U-turn
|Guardiola wants new centre-back but Man City can´t afford it
|Dembele pledges to stay at Dortmund
|Iniesta: PSG target Neymar is worth more than €300m
|Injury recovery is tough mentally for Manchester City´s Gundogan
|Juventus sign Del Fabro and allow Romagna to join Cagliari
|Jardim: Shinpads protect Mbappe from transfer rumours
|We´ll have Neymar of that! - Six infamous bust-ups after Brazil star´s team-mate spat
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez, confirms Monchi
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Espanyol 1: Late Piatti lob downs Bosz´s men
|Jankto ´liked´ by Arsenal, Juventus and Inter
|Hernandez wants three points on ´special´ Old Trafford return
|Puyol urges Neymar to explain intentions amid PSG speculation
|Stoke´s Fletcher likens Shaqiri to Messi
|Everyone will talk about it soon - Thiago Silva hints end in sight around Neymar speculation
|Weigl plans September return from broken ankle
|Celtic fined €23,000 for illicit banner
|Fassone and Pallotta clash over AC Milan spending
|Chelsea defender Miazga rejoins Vitesse on loan
|Arsenal forward Lucas Perez ´angry´ over squad number as Deportivo make bid
|Perisic exit talk is over, claims Spalletti
|Conte asked about Bayern midfielder Sanches - Rummenigge
|Liverpool new boy Robertson sets first-team target
|Hernandez turned down Spain and Italy offers to join West Ham
|Watford boss Silva eyeing four to six further signings
|Dortmund´s Merino joins Newcastle on initial season-long loan
|Bale agent brands Manchester United links ´ridiculous, stupid´
|Dani Alves denies Messi tug of war over Neymar
|Fletcher joins Middlesbrough in £6.5million deal
|Neymar storms out of Barcelona training after Semedo bust-up
|Chelsea are title favourites, says Conte
|Neymar fan event cancelled as Barcelona star deals with ´transfer issues´
|Conte laughs off Hazard to Barcelona talk
|Pulisic backs Dortmund to dethrone Bayern in Bundesliga
|Bravo waiting for Sanchez ´with open arms´ at Manchester City
|Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani at LA Galaxy
|PSG can´t offer Neymar ´affection´ like Barcelona, warns Rakitic
|Belotti stays unless €100m offer is made – Mihajlovic
|De Bruyne: City spending was needed
|Aubameyang stay crucial for Dortmund, says Schmelzer
|Barcelona future is up to Neymar – Bartomeu
|De Gea stay good for me – Romero
|It´s up to the board - Koeman unsure over fresh Everton Sigurdsson bid
|PSV beaten at home as AC Milan, Everton & Freiburg take narrow leads
|Rooney keen to focus on football after competitive Everton return
|Everton 1 Ruzomberok 0: Baines strikes on Rooney´s return
|CSU Craiova 0 AC Milan 1: Rodriguez off the mark in competitive debut
|Barton betting ban cut by FA
|£80m for Coutinho would be a good deal for Liverpool, says Murphy
|Los Angeles FC hire Bob Bradley for inaugural MLS season
|Deeney to miss start of Premier League season - Silva
|Chelsea´s Hector joins Aina on loan at Hull
|Nainggolan signs new Roma contract to 2021
|Spalletti unsure if Man United target Perisic will stay
|Cazorla rejects retirement talk after injury nightmare
|Galaxy part company with Onalfo, reappoint Schmid
|Shearer, Seaman & Ferdinand to turn out for Grenfell Tower charity match
|AC Milan CEO confirms talks with Costa´s agent
|Pique calls for technology to reduce pressure on referees
|Verona confirm Cassano exit
|Buffon: AC Milan will challenge for Scudetto
|Sanchez to return to Arsenal training amid continued transfer speculation
|Ancelotti plays down Ribery injury fears
|I am king, he is Kong - Zlatan apes around
|Chelsea boss Conte wary of dressing-room ´anarchy´
|Watford hand goalkeeper Gomes a two-year contract
|Bilic: Hernandez was West Ham´s top target
|Kalas agrees new Chelsea contract and returns to Fulham on loan
|Too soon for a Milan Scudetto challenge, Pirlo claims
|Bayern Munich 0 Inter 2: Perisic shines as Nerazzurri down Bundesliga champions
|Milner closing in on Liverpool return
|Concern for Bayern as Ribery injured in Inter friendly
|Mendy doubtful for Premier League opener
|Southgate: England door not closed for Rooney
|Allegri eyeing Champions League final return
|Guardiola calls for consistent De Bruyne after Madrid masterclass
|Loan move looms as Bayern plan to keep Sanches
|Barca´s Valverde ´wouldn´t want to face´ Man United in Champions League
|Potential Barcelona target Dybala ´happy´ at Juventus
|Suspended RFEF president Villar quits UEFA following arrest
|Zidane wants to keep BBC as Mbappe rumours persist
|It was not important to Madrid - Guardiola calms buoyant City
|Motta and PSG players would welcome Neymar ´with open arms´
|Troisi re-signs with Victory after snubbing Melbourne rivals
|Manchester City 4 Real Madrid 1: De Bruyne shines as Danilo makes debut
|Pogba on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar - Mourinho
|United States 2 Jamaica 1: Morris strikes late as USA claim Gold Cup
|Mourinho: Loss to Barcelona good for Man United
|Valverde: Neymar happy amid PSG speculation
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Juventus 3: Marchisio scores second-half brace
|Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0: Sapong leads hosts to win
|Barcelona 1 Manchester United 0: PSG target Neymar inspires ICC win
|Marotta: Juventus have made Keita offer, open to Matuidi
|Conte: I would pick Kane if I had to sign a striker
|Mourinho hints Ibrahimovic could make Man United return
|Patrick Kluivert´s nine-year-old son signs Nike deal
|Fassone: Bayern´s Sanches too expensive for Milan