Mbappe´s €180m price tag no surprise to Lloris

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris claims it is no surprise to see Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe valued at €180million.

Reports have suggested Real Madrid are prepared to sign the 18-year-old in a deal that would smash the world transfer record set when Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for €105m last year.

Lloris says the ability of the France international, who has also been linked with Manchester City, means the reported fees do not come as much of a shock.

"I'm not surprised at all," said the 30-year-old. "I spent some of the international break with him and he's very, very talented. He's young but has great potential.

"There are a lot of rumours and speculation but the most important thing for him is to be focused on himself."

Mbappe is expected to be involved when Ligue 1 champions Monaco face Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Trophee des Champions clash in Tangier.