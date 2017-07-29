Door open for Mbappe at Real Madrid – Ramos

Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe would be a welcome addition for Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, said captain Sergio Ramos.

Mbappe is reportedly the subject of a €180million bid from Madrid, while Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 18-year-old France international.

And Ramos talked up the teenager on the eve of Madrid's International Champions Cup clash against bitter rivals Barcelona in Miami on Saturday.

"It's not a decision for me but Mbappe is a great prospect, there are not young players around like him," Ramos said.

"We have an important year ahead of us and already have excellent players.

"But it's money which moves football and people can pay what they want. If he wants to come to Real Madrid the doors will be open."

#ElClasicoMiami We are ready for El Clásico! #RMTour A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Mbappe scored 26 goals in all competitions last season as Monaco dethroned PSG to win Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals.