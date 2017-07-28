We´ll have Neymar of that! - Six infamous bust-ups after Brazil star´s team-mate spat

Being a global superstar like Neymar means you are never far from the headlines and Paris Saint-Germain's audacious move for the Brazil star has thrust him even more into the limelight.
It was a training-ground bust-up with new Barcelona team-mate Nelson Semedo that set the internet and social media abuzz on Friday, though, and has only exacerbated rumours that the silky forward is France bound.
But, in fairness, Neymar is not the first player to engage in a scuffle with a team-mate and below we assess six other instances of skirmishes on the training ground.
Robinho & Thomas Gravesen
Remember when Gravesen played for Real Madrid? That was bizarre…but Robinho felt the full force of the great Dane during a pre-season training camp in Austria leading to an exchange between the team-mates. Head coach Fabio Capello wisely said "I don't mess with him", but Gravesen was soon shunted out the exit door to Celtic.
Mario Balotelli & Roberto Mancini
Ah, Mario. This list just would not be complete without you! Balotelli was always in the limelight during his eccentric two-and-a-half seasons at Manchester City that yielded 20 Premier League goals and a battle with a pesky bib. One such incident saw him lock horns with manager Mancini, who took issue with a Balotelli tackle on Gael Clichy and, in his own words, "grabbed him by the collar wanting to push him but he is so strong physically I couldn't move him".
Joey Barton & Ousmane Dabo
The shy and retiring Barton was a shoo-in to make the cut. Never one to back down from a scuffle, Barton's row with then Manchester City team-mate Dabo is arguably the most infamous. The no-nonsense former England midfielder knocked Dabo unconscious and later received a four-month suspended jail sentence, having already joined Newcastle United. At least things calmed down from there ...
Freddie Ljungberg & Olof Mellberg
Perhaps Ljungberg and Mellberg heeded the message to show a fighting spirit a little too literally at the 2002 World Cup. Ljungberg had taken exception to Mellberg cutting him down mid-stride as so many Premier League defenders attempted to do. The pair were pulled apart by Daniel Andersson, made up, and helped Sweden to a 1-1 draw with England just a few days later.
Patrice Evra & Robert Duverne
France's 2010 World Cup was ruined by in-fighting and flare-ups between players and staff. So, it was perhaps little surprise when captain Evra went toe-to-toe with fitness coach Duverne. Raymond Domenech's earlier expulsion of Nicolas Anelka from the touring party made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Domenech subdued the spat but the damage was done – France were dumped out at the group stage following a humiliating defeat to hosts South Africa.
John Hartson & Eyal Berkovic
This one is definitely among the more unsavoury incidents on the training grounds. Berkovic reacted to a challenge during a West Ham session and Hartson responded with a sickening kick to the Israeli's head. Hartson later said: "Eyal Berkovic was a good lad and to this day I don't know why I reacted the way I did." The two narrowly avoided crossing paths at Celtic but did patch things up post-retirement.
|Juventus sign Del Fabro and allow Romagna to join Cagliari
|Jardim: Shinpads protect Mbappe from transfer rumours
|We´ll have Neymar of that! - Six infamous bust-ups after Brazil star´s team-mate spat
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez, confirms Monchi
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Espanyol 1: Late Piatti lob downs Bosz´s men
|Jankto ´liked´ by Arsenal, Juventus and Inter
|Hernandez wants three points on ´special´ Old Trafford return
|Puyol urges Neymar to explain intentions amid PSG speculation
|Stoke´s Fletcher likens Shaqiri to Messi
|Everyone will talk about it soon - Thiago Silva hints end in sight around Neymar speculation
|Weigl plans September return from broken ankle
|Celtic fined €23,000 for illicit banner
|Fassone and Pallotta clash over AC Milan spending
|Chelsea defender Miazga rejoins Vitesse on loan
|Arsenal forward Lucas Perez ´angry´ over squad number as Deportivo make bid
|Perisic exit talk is over, claims Spalletti
|Conte asked about Bayern midfielder Sanches - Rummenigge
|Liverpool new boy Robertson sets first-team target
|Hernandez turned down Spain and Italy offers to join West Ham
|Watford boss Silva eyeing four to six further signings
|Dortmund´s Merino joins Newcastle on initial season-long loan
|Bale agent brands Manchester United links ´ridiculous, stupid´
|Dani Alves denies Messi tug of war over Neymar
|Fletcher joins Middlesbrough in £6.5million deal
|Neymar storms out of Barcelona training after Semedo bust-up
|Chelsea are title favourites, says Conte
|Neymar fan event cancelled as Barcelona star deals with ´transfer issues´
|Conte laughs off Hazard to Barcelona talk
|Pulisic backs Dortmund to dethrone Bayern in Bundesliga
|Bravo waiting for Sanchez ´with open arms´ at Manchester City
|Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani at LA Galaxy
|PSG can´t offer Neymar ´affection´ like Barcelona, warns Rakitic
|Belotti stays unless €100m offer is made – Mihajlovic
|De Bruyne: City spending was needed
|Aubameyang stay crucial for Dortmund, says Schmelzer
|Barcelona future is up to Neymar – Bartomeu
|De Gea stay good for me – Romero
|It´s up to the board - Koeman unsure over fresh Everton Sigurdsson bid
|PSV beaten at home as AC Milan, Everton & Freiburg take narrow leads
|Rooney keen to focus on football after competitive Everton return
|Everton 1 Ruzomberok 0: Baines strikes on Rooney´s return
|CSU Craiova 0 AC Milan 1: Rodriguez off the mark in competitive debut
|Barton betting ban cut by FA
|£80m for Coutinho would be a good deal for Liverpool, says Murphy
|Los Angeles FC hire Bob Bradley for inaugural MLS season
|Deeney to miss start of Premier League season - Silva
|Chelsea´s Hector joins Aina on loan at Hull
|Nainggolan signs new Roma contract to 2021
|Spalletti unsure if Man United target Perisic will stay
|Cazorla rejects retirement talk after injury nightmare
|Galaxy part company with Onalfo, reappoint Schmid
|Shearer, Seaman & Ferdinand to turn out for Grenfell Tower charity match
|AC Milan CEO confirms talks with Costa´s agent
|Pique calls for technology to reduce pressure on referees
|Verona confirm Cassano exit
|Buffon: AC Milan will challenge for Scudetto
|Sanchez to return to Arsenal training amid continued transfer speculation
|Ancelotti plays down Ribery injury fears
|I am king, he is Kong - Zlatan apes around
|Chelsea boss Conte wary of dressing-room ´anarchy´
|Watford hand goalkeeper Gomes a two-year contract
|Bilic: Hernandez was West Ham´s top target
|Kalas agrees new Chelsea contract and returns to Fulham on loan
|Too soon for a Milan Scudetto challenge, Pirlo claims
|Bayern Munich 0 Inter 2: Perisic shines as Nerazzurri down Bundesliga champions
|Milner closing in on Liverpool return
|Concern for Bayern as Ribery injured in Inter friendly
|Mendy doubtful for Premier League opener
|Southgate: England door not closed for Rooney
|Allegri eyeing Champions League final return
|Guardiola calls for consistent De Bruyne after Madrid masterclass
|Loan move looms as Bayern plan to keep Sanches
|Barca´s Valverde ´wouldn´t want to face´ Man United in Champions League
|Potential Barcelona target Dybala ´happy´ at Juventus
|Suspended RFEF president Villar quits UEFA following arrest
|Zidane wants to keep BBC as Mbappe rumours persist
|It was not important to Madrid - Guardiola calms buoyant City
|Motta and PSG players would welcome Neymar ´with open arms´
|Troisi re-signs with Victory after snubbing Melbourne rivals
|Manchester City 4 Real Madrid 1: De Bruyne shines as Danilo makes debut
|Pogba on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar - Mourinho
|United States 2 Jamaica 1: Morris strikes late as USA claim Gold Cup
|Mourinho: Loss to Barcelona good for Man United
|Valverde: Neymar happy amid PSG speculation
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Juventus 3: Marchisio scores second-half brace
|Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0: Sapong leads hosts to win
|Barcelona 1 Manchester United 0: PSG target Neymar inspires ICC win
|Marotta: Juventus have made Keita offer, open to Matuidi
|Conte: I would pick Kane if I had to sign a striker
|Mourinho hints Ibrahimovic could make Man United return
|Patrick Kluivert´s nine-year-old son signs Nike deal
|Fassone: Bayern´s Sanches too expensive for Milan