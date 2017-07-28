Weigl plans September return from broken ankle

Julian Weigl hopes to be fit by September as the Borussia Dortmund midfielder continues to recover from a broken ankle.

Weigl required surgery after suffering the injury in a May game against Augsburg, but he was able to run for the first time in his comeback on Friday.

The 21-year-old Germany international suggested he will be ready to return following the international break after matchday two in 2017-18.

"I'm doing really well," said Weigl. "I was allowed to run [on Friday] for the first time.

"That's a milestone for anyone who's had a long time out and undergone rehab. You work towards being able to run again because that's when you are able to make the most progress and develop muscle.

"There haven't been any setbacks. The leg has never swollen or become warm.

"I'm happy to be [at Dortmund's training camp] and to have the feeling that I'm part of the team. For me it's also important to be involved in the meetings and to be able to take in [Peter Bosz's] philosophy."