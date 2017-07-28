Neymar storms out of Barcelona training after Semedo bust-up

Barcelona star Neymar stormed out of training on Friday in an incident that is likely to cast further doubt on his future.

The Brazil international clashed with new signing Nelson Semedo before angrily walking away from the session in Miami, where Barca are preparing for Saturday's International Champions Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Video footage taken at the camp shows Neymar squaring up to full-back Semedo before the pair are separated by team-mates including Javier Mascherano and Sergio Busquets.

The 25-year-old then throws his bib to the ground before furiously kicking a ball against the crossbar of a training goal as he strides off the pitch.

The forward headed out to the car park before leaving the session entirely, according to reports.

Neymar has been in fine form during Barca's pre-season tour of the United States but the latest incident is likely to increase speculation that he will move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 club are reportedly ready to smash the world transfer record by activating the player's €222million release clause.

A Chinese travel company confirmed on Friday that a planned fan event with Neymar in Shanghai had been cancelled due to the player and his entourage having to sort "transfer issues".

Neymar is said to be interested in the move to PSG, having grown unsettled in Catalonia and eager to escape the shadow of illustrious team-mate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Messi and Luis Suarez are reported to have spoken directly to the player to persuade him to stay, while Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic have publicly urged him to turn down any offer from the Ligue 1 giants.

However, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted this week that Neymar's future would be out of the club's hands if his buy-out clause were met.