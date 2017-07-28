Related

Juventus sign Del Fabro and allow Romagna to join Cagliari

28 July 2017 23:41

Juventus have signed Dario Del Fabro from Cagliari, with centre-back Filippo Romagna leaving the Serie A champions to move the other way.

Italy Under-20 international Romagna has agreed a five-year deal with Cagliari, who travel to Juventus in the opening game of the new Serie A season.

Defender Del Fabro spent last season on loan at Pisa - who were relegated from Serie B despite having the second-best defensive record in the division - and the 22-year-old will switch to Turin for €4.5million.

"With his personality, vision of play, anticipation and heading ability, he is certainly one of the most promising central defenders in Italian football," a Cagliari statement said of Romagna's €7.6m arrival.

"Welcome to the Rossoblu, Filippo!"

