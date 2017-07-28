Related

Fletcher joins Middlesbrough in £6.5million deal

28 July 2017 12:59

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of striker Ashley Fletcher from West Ham for £6.5million.

The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract after finalising terms with the Championship club on Thursday.

Fletcher follows Darren Randolph in leaving West Ham for Boro, the goalkeeper having completed a £5m switch last week.

He is Boro's 11th signing in what has been a hectic transfer window for Garry Monk's side.

The England youth international progressed through the Manchester United academy but signed a four-year deal with West Ham in July last year, having impressed during a six-month loan spell with Barnsley.

He scored his only goal for the Hammers in a 4-1 EFL Cup defeat to his former club at Old Trafford in November.

