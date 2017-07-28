Everyone will talk about it soon - Thiago Silva hints end in sight around Neymar speculation

Thiago Silva expects an imminent resolution to Paris Saint-Germain's ambitious pursuit of Barcelona star Neymar.

Speculation over the forward's future continues to dominate headlines and that further intensified after the Brazilian clashed with Barca's new signing Nelson Semedo in training on Friday.

PSG are reportedly willing to pay Neymar's €222million release clause in what would be a world-record transfer fee and Silva hinted the saga may be close to ending.

"Neymar is my friend, we have been playing for seven years together for Brazil and we have a very open relationship," PSG captain Silva told reporters ahead of Saturday's Trophee des Champions against Monaco in Morocco.

"But right now we cannot talk about Neymar before the game. Everyone will talk about it soon."

On the Monaco clash, Thiago Silva said: "It's a normal game, it's going to be an important match, it's 50-50 for each team, it's another year, we're starting again.

"The coach has prepared us very well for the match, we will try to minimise the threat of [Kylian] Mbappe to bring the trophy home."

Le fan club Maroc est présent au Grand Stade de Tanger pour assister à l'entraînement #TDC2017 #ASMPSG pic.twitter.com/6sEav5xFgj — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) July 28, 2017

Unai Emery avoided questions about Neymar, but PSG's head coach acknowledged speculation about the future of midfielder Marco Verratti, who has been linked with Barcelona.

"He is a player who grew up with PSG and [on Saturday] he will have a lot of desire to have a good match," Emery said.

"The players who are here are the most important, I have a lot of confidence in my players and the players who are here deserve to play this final.

"Our concentration is good at the moment, I'm thinking of the team for tomorrow, the team to play Monaco.

"I'm happy with the players and their work, I have a lot of motivation to start the competition and this season. What happened last season is an experience that will serve us to do better this season."