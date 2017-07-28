Dani Alves denies Messi tug of war over Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain defender has slammed speculation he has been trying to convince Neymar to join the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona.

There has been widespread speculation the Brazil superstar has agreed to join PSG in a stunning world-record €222million deal.

A fan event involving Neymar in Shanghai has been cancelled, with a travel company confirming the 25-year-old and his entourage are busy with "transfer issues".

Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic has unsurprisingly said that Neymar's team-mates want him to stay at Camp Nou, claiming PSG cannot offer him the same affection, while Thiago Motta has said he will be welcomed "with open arms" at the Parc des Princes.

But Alves denied talk he has been in a tug of war with Lionel Messi for Neymar, responding to an Onda Cero tweet that suggested as such by writing: "Lies. I am not trying to convince anybody of anything.

"When I speak with him, we talk about everything but football. If he is happy, I am happy."