Chelsea defender Miazga rejoins Vitesse on loan

Chelsea have sent Matt Miazga back out on loan to partner club Vitesse Arnhem, the defender becoming the latest player to depart the Premier League champions on a temporary basis.

Miazga spent last season with the Eredivisie club, making 23 league appearances and starting in his side's 2-0 win against AZ to lift the KNVB Cup, the club's first major trophy.

United States international Miazga, who joined Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in 2016, was an unused substitute as his country beat Jamaica 2-1 to claim the Gold Cup this week.

Chelsea have a raft of players out on loan, including Miazga's fellow defenders Ola Aina and Michael Hector at Hull City, Kurt Zouma - who is with Stoke City - and Fulham's Tomas Kalas.

"I have fond memories of my first year at Vitesse," said the 22-year-old. "They made me feel very welcome and we achieved a historical success.

"I want to build on that next year and keep developing. That's why I returned as soon as possible after the Gold Cup. We will now fight for the second trophy in the club's history together."

Chelsea players Fankaty Dabo, Charlie Colkett and Mason Mount will also spend the coming campaign at Vitesse.

Miazga, who has made only two Premier League appearances, will come up against his fellow Chelsea loanee Todd Kane when Vitesse face Groningen in the Eredivisie this season.