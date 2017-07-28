Celtic fined €23,000 for illicit banner

Celtic have been fined €23,000 (£20,600) by UEFA after fans unfurled an "illicit banner" during their Champions League second qualifying round second-leg clash with Linfield.

A section of fans at Parkhead unfurled a banner featuring a person in paramilitary uniform at the game, which Celtic won 4-0 to seal a 6-0 aggregate win.

In the wake of the incident, Celtic released a statement that read: "Any support for a paramilitary or proscribed terrorist organisation has no place at Celtic Park."

The fine was also imposed for stairways being blocked, but the club were not punished over a charge relating to a kit infringement.

Celtic drew 0-0 with Rosenborg in their third qualifying round first-leg game on Wednesday.