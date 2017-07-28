Related

Article

Bravo waiting for Sanchez ´with open arms´ at Manchester City

28 July 2017 09:54

Claudio Bravo says Alexis Sanchez would be welcomed at Manchester City "with open arms" if he decided to leave Arsenal.

The striker's future remains far from certain, despite Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insisting that he will not be sold either to a Premier League rival or another major European club.

Sanchez is expected back in training on Sunday after being given extended holiday following Chile's Confederations Cup campaign, although an Instagram post on Thursday in which he stated he was "sick" has cast some doubt over his return to the first team.

City have been linked with the former Barcelona man throughout the transfer window and Bravo would be delighted if Sanchez eventually sealed a move to the Etihad Stadium.

"If he decides to go, we'll wait for him with open arms at City," Bravo told 24 Horas.

 

Enfermo  sick 

A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on

Bravo's own future has been placed in doubt following the arrival of goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica in a €40million deal.

The 34-year-old endured a dismal first season in the Premier League but recaptured some of his best form at the Confederations Cup, making three penalty saves in the semi-final shoot-out victory over Portugal in Kazan.

Bravo admits he had not expected to play given his torrid form in early 2017 but is delighted with the performances he produced.

"I went to Russia almost with the idea of not taking part because I wasn't in good condition," he said. "I competed for my team-mates, who wanted me to play, and because I wanted to reverse the situation of not having had a good year."

Sponsored links

Friday 28 July

11:52 Neymar fan event cancelled as Barcelona star deals with ´transfer issues´
11:36 Conte laughs off Hazard to Barcelona talk
10:54 Pulisic backs Dortmund to dethrone Bayern in Bundesliga
09:54 Bravo waiting for Sanchez ´with open arms´ at Manchester City
09:11 Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani at LA Galaxy
08:48 PSG can´t offer Neymar ´affection´ like Barcelona, warns Rakitic
05:20 Belotti stays unless €100m offer is made – Mihajlovic
04:50 De Bruyne: City spending was needed
03:39 Aubameyang stay crucial for Dortmund, says Schmelzer
02:35 Barcelona future is up to Neymar – Bartomeu
01:35 De Gea stay good for me – Romero
00:47 It´s up to the board - Koeman unsure over fresh Everton Sigurdsson bid

Thursday 27 July

23:58 PSV beaten at home as AC Milan, Everton & Freiburg take narrow leads
23:35 Rooney keen to focus on football after competitive Everton return
22:57 Everton 1 Ruzomberok 0: Baines strikes on Rooney´s return
21:56 CSU Craiova 0 AC Milan 1: Rodriguez off the mark in competitive debut
21:25 Barton betting ban cut by FA
21:14 £80m for Coutinho would be a good deal for Liverpool, says Murphy
20:46 Los Angeles FC hire Bob Bradley for inaugural MLS season
20:36 Deeney to miss start of Premier League season - Silva
20:21 Chelsea´s Hector joins Aina on loan at Hull
20:15 Nainggolan signs new Roma contract to 2021
20:00 Spalletti unsure if Man United target Perisic will stay
19:36 Cazorla rejects retirement talk after injury nightmare
19:25 Galaxy part company with Onalfo, reappoint Schmid
19:07 Shearer, Seaman & Ferdinand to turn out for Grenfell Tower charity match
18:53 AC Milan CEO confirms talks with Costa´s agent
18:28 Pique calls for technology to reduce pressure on referees
18:27 Verona confirm Cassano exit
17:34 Buffon: AC Milan will challenge for Scudetto
17:17 Sanchez to return to Arsenal training amid continued transfer speculation
17:06 Ancelotti plays down Ribery injury fears
16:54 I am king, he is Kong - Zlatan apes around
16:51 Chelsea boss Conte wary of dressing-room ´anarchy´
16:43 Watford hand goalkeeper Gomes a two-year contract
16:18 Bilic: Hernandez was West Ham´s top target
16:13 Kalas agrees new Chelsea contract and returns to Fulham on loan
16:05 Too soon for a Milan Scudetto challenge, Pirlo claims
15:43 Bayern Munich 0 Inter 2: Perisic shines as Nerazzurri down Bundesliga champions
15:39 Milner closing in on Liverpool return
15:17 Concern for Bayern as Ribery injured in Inter friendly
14:14 Mendy doubtful for Premier League opener
13:44 Southgate: England door not closed for Rooney
13:40 Allegri eyeing Champions League final return
12:42 Guardiola calls for consistent De Bruyne after Madrid masterclass
12:18 Loan move looms as Bayern plan to keep Sanches
11:56 Barca´s Valverde ´wouldn´t want to face´ Man United in Champions League
11:40 Potential Barcelona target Dybala ´happy´ at Juventus
11:07 Suspended RFEF president Villar quits UEFA following arrest
10:13 Zidane wants to keep BBC as Mbappe rumours persist
10:04 It was not important to Madrid - Guardiola calms buoyant City
09:18 Motta and PSG players would welcome Neymar ´with open arms´
08:19 Troisi re-signs with Victory after snubbing Melbourne rivals
07:34 Manchester City 4 Real Madrid 1: De Bruyne shines as Danilo makes debut
06:53 Pogba on same level as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar - Mourinho
05:56 United States 2 Jamaica 1: Morris strikes late as USA claim Gold Cup
05:42 Mourinho: Loss to Barcelona good for Man United
05:09 Valverde: Neymar happy amid PSG speculation
05:07 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Juventus 3: Marchisio scores second-half brace
04:29 Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0: Sapong leads hosts to win
03:27 Barcelona 1 Manchester United 0: PSG target Neymar inspires ICC win
02:26 Marotta: Juventus have made Keita offer, open to Matuidi
01:58 Conte: I would pick Kane if I had to sign a striker
01:00 Mourinho hints Ibrahimovic could make Man United return
00:48 Patrick Kluivert´s nine-year-old son signs Nike deal
00:17 Fassone: Bayern´s Sanches too expensive for Milan

Wednesday 26 July

23:49 Champions League Review: Van de Beek earns Ajax away goal in Nice tie
22:39 Celtic 0 Rosenborg 0: Unconvincing hosts fortunate to escape with draw
22:08 Keeping players against their will is counterproductive - Marotta explains Bonucci exit
21:23 Serie A fixtures: Potential for AC Milan nightmare October as Bonucci faces pre-Halloween Juve reuni
21:19 Serie A fixtures: Juventus to face gruelling run-in
21:06 Serie A fixtures: Inter meet AC Milan in October, Derby d´Italia set for December
20:17 Mourinho: I had to beg Real Madrid to let me go
20:12 Chelsea captain Cahill: Terry will be first person I call
19:25 Serie A fixtures: Juventus face Cagliari in opening round
18:50 Sarr chooses Rennes over Barcelona
18:35 Terim leaves Turkey role after brawl
16:54 Bacca left out of Milan squad amid Marseille rumours
16:54 Zlatan Ibrahimovic bang on the money in latest Instagram post
16:22 Barkley will 100 per cent leave Everton - Koeman
16:11 City can challenge Madrid – Sane
16:03 Fabinho and Lemar staying at Monaco - Vasilyev
14:43 Mbappe in talks over new Monaco deal
14:19 Toure urges Mendy to adapt quickly
13:00 Inter can forget about Vidal - Ancelotti
11:45 Perisic to Man Utd dependent on Inter finding valid alternative - Spalletti
10:54 Guardiola refuses to rule out City rivalling Madrid in Mbappe pursuit
10:26 Bayern Munich as big if not bigger than Real Madrid - James Rodriguez
09:48 Real Madrid friends reunited: Zinedine Zidane, Raul and David Beckham meet in LA
09:18 Lure of Pep made it easy for Danilo to choose Man City over Chelsea
09:04 Man Utd boss Mourinho says ´dangerous´ fees a threat to football
07:25 Victory star Rojas set to return to Europe
05:58 Beckham happy for Madrid coach Zidane
05:06 Toluca 0 Atletico Madrid 0: LaLiga giants held to dour draw
04:04 Tottenham 2 Roma 3: Kolarov makes debut in thriller
02:26 Premier League spending unsustainable – Levy
01:21 Mourinho: I miss Rooney a lot
00:46 Instagram post was Pique´s ´gut feeling´ over Neymar future

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 +0 0
7 Everton 0 +0 0
8 Huddersfield Town 0 +0 0
9 Leicester City 0 +0 0
10 Liverpool 0 +0 0
11 Manchester City 0 +0 0
12 Manchester United 0 +0 0
13 Newcastle United 0 +0 0
14 Southampton 0 +0 0
15 Stoke City 0 +0 0
16 Swansea City 0 +0 0
17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 +0 0
18 Watford 0 +0 0
19 West Bromwich … 0 +0 0
20 West Ham United 0 +0 0

Facebook