Barcelona future is up to Neymar – Bartomeu

Neymar is wanted at Barcelona but the Brazilian star will decide his future, according to the LaLiga club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The 25-year-old is heavily linked with a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly ready to activate the forward's €222million release clause.

While Bartomeu said Neymar was wanted, and contracted until 2021 at Barca, he accepted the Brazil international would decide if he wanted to leave the European giants.

"Well, you know Neymar is one of our best players, and so we don't want to lose that player," he told The New York Times.

"We want him to continue, continue with us. He still has four years of his contract, so nothing else to say.

"You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide.

"But as far as Barcelona, we want him, and we need him. Because if we want to win, we need the best players possible."

Neymar has already starred during the International Champions Cup, scoring three goals in two games.

He arrived at Barca from Santos in 2013 and has won two LaLiga titles and a Champions League among numerous other trophies.