Watford hand goalkeeper Gomes a two-year contract

Heurelho Gomes has agreed a new contract at Premier League club Watford, extending his deal through to the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has started every league game for the Hornets in the last two seasons.

Gomes, who holds the unusual distinction of having saved two penalties in two different top-flight matches, took the Players' Player of the Season award at Watford in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns.

The Brazilian has made 122 appearances for the club since joining from Tottenham in 2014.