Verona confirm Cassano exit

Verona have confirmed Antonio Cassano has had his contract terminated by mutual consent to bring to an end two weeks of uncertainty surrounding the former Italy international.

On July 10, Cassano signed for newly-promoted Verona on a free transfer having left Sampdoria in January.

Eight days later he informed club officials he was going to retire with immediate effect, but he quickly reversed that decision.

Another week passed before Cassano was again in the news as he claimed he would leave Verona but not retire, only for the 35-year-old to perform another U-turn and announce the end of his career.

Whatever Cassano decides for his future remains unclear, but he will definitely not be pulling on a Verona shirt in 2017-18.

"Hellas Verona reports the consensual resolving of the relationship with Antonio Cassano," a short statement on the club's official website read.

Cassano has been linked with a move to Genoa should he carry on playing.