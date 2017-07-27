United States 2 Jamaica 1: Morris strikes late as USA claim Gold Cup

Jordan Morris scored an 88th-minute winner as the United States claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Jamaica for their sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title.
Wednesday's showpiece appeared set for extra time after Je-Vaughn Watson cancelled out Jozy Altidore's stunning first-half opener, but Morris struck late to move USA within one of Mexico's Gold Cup record.
Altidore curled a free-kick past substitute goalkeeper Dwayne Miller on the stroke of half-time before Watson equalised for the 2015 runners-up – seeking their first Gold Cup crown.
However, USA huffed and puffed and eventually found the winner thanks to Morris, who rifled a shot into the back of the net – securing a third Gold Cup title for head coach Bruce Arena.
The title-winning strike from @JmoSmooth13! #GoldCup2017 pic.twitter.com/iYU1rufVg4— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2017
USA – semi-finalists two years ago – named an unchanged line-up for the decider after seeing off Costa Rica 2-0 in the final four as Michael Bradley, Altidore and Tim Howard headlined the starting XI.
The Jamaicans made one change after upstaging defending champions Mexico in a 2015 final rematch, with Oniel Fisher coming in for Shaun Francis.
It was a relatively subdued and cagey start to the match but it sprung into life in the 19th minute.
Andre Blake – the hero from the semi-final – was called into action following a thunderous long-range effort from Altidore and the Jamaica goalkeeper showed tremendous reflexes to scramble away the rebound.
But it came at a cost, Blake hurting his hand in the process as the Philadelphia Union star made his way from the field in tears.
The scores were set to be deadlocked at half-time until a moment of magic from Altidore.
Known for his power, Altidore showed his finesse as he curled a free-kick past substitute keeper Miller.
Josmer. Volmy. Altidore. #GoldCup2017 pic.twitter.com/oaDSe2y0wg— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2017
Jamaica struggled to provide a threat up front or register a shot on target, but that changed five minutes into the second half.
Watson fired a fierce shot into the net following Kemar Lawrence's corner, leaving the hosts stunned.
USA pushed forward and looked the most likely to score as Omar Gonzalez and Morris came close.
But Jamaica provided a reminder of their threat on the counter as Alvas Powell almost poked the ball home but Graham Zusi made a last-ditch block with 16 minutes remaining.
Substitute and record-seeking Clint Dempsey – a goal away from becoming USA's outright all-time leading scorer – then struck the post with a header a minute later.
USA had a chance to win it five minutes from the end but no one could get the decisive touch on the ball following a scuffed free-kick from Dempsey.
Morris, though, pounced two minutes from the end to give USA their first Gold Cup success since 2013.
