Troisi re-signs with Victory after snubbing Melbourne rivals

Australia international James Troisi has stunningly signed a new two-year deal with Melbourne Victory, having been expected to join rivals Melbourne City.

Troisi, 29, returned to Victory in August last year, but his contract expired after the 2016-17 A-League season.

The 32-time Socceroo was linked to numerous clubs, including Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was City that emerged as favourites for his signature but - just a day after it was reported he was expect to sign with Warren Joyce's side – Victory announced Troisi has agreed fresh terms.

The deal is a huge boost to Victory, who have seen numerous departures this close-season.

Star winger Marco Rojas is expected to be among them, with the New Zealand international set to make a return to Europe.