Shearer, Seaman & Ferdinand to turn out for Grenfell Tower charity match

Alan Shearer, David Seaman and Les Ferdinand will don their football boots again as part of a charity match organised by QPR to raise money for the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in June.

A fire engulfed the tower block in north Kensington on June 14, causing at least 80 deaths. To help the victims and the community rebuild their lives, Loftus Road will stage a #Game4Grenfell on September 2 with a host of former players making an appearance.

Among those will be former QPR players Ferdinand, Seaman and Trevor Sinclair, as well as Stoke City forward Peter Crouch, who also used to play for the Hoops.

That quartet of ex-England internationals will be joined by Andy Sinton, Jody Morris, Ally McCoist and Paul Merson as football looks to give something back and unite the people of west London.

Ferdinand, who grew up in the area affected and spent much of his youth in the local community before going on to play for QPR, said: "The Grenfell Tower fire has had a huge impact on the local community, of which QPR is a massive part.

"As someone who grew up in the area, personally this is incredibly close to my own heart and having spoken to Tony [Fernandes, QPR chairman], he was also keen to continue the work we've done in the community since the fire.

"A game, giving something back to the people of west London, seemed like the obvious thing to do, and thanks to QPR, Toast Entertainment Group and Columbia Records, the idea of a #Game4Grenfell was born.

"Despite the natural team rivalries that exist in football, I have always found that this sport can unite people and communities like no other.

"In the hours and days after the tragic fire, Fulham, Brentford, Chelsea and ourselves worked shoulder to shoulder, uniting for the communities we all live and work in."

Tickets for the match are now on sale, priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions.