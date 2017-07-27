Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0: Sapong leads hosts to win

C.J. Sapong led Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over a nine-man Columbus Crew in MLS on Wednesday.
Sapong set up goals for Ilsinho and Marcus Epps either side of his 66th-minute strike at Talen Energy Stadium, where Columbus had Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar sent off.
After Epps had struck the post, Ilsinho made it 1-0 in the 20th minute, finishing from inside the area after Sapong's bicycle kick fell to him.
Making matters worse for Columbus – who also struck the woodwork – Mensah was sent off after bringing down Sapong in the area.
However, Roland Alberg failed to convert the 38th-minute penalty, Zack Steffen saving the spot-kick onto his crossbar.
What a save from @zackstef_23 #CrewSC #PHIvCLB https://t.co/2T3pUdLJEW— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2017
Sapong hit the post in the second half and then doubled Philadelphia's lead in the 66th minute, converting on the rebound after again striking the woodwork.
A new career high for Sapong and he makes it 2-0 #PHIvCLB https://t.co/f6nP9oObco— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2017
After Abubakar also saw red for Columbus, Sapong nodded down a header for Epps to seal the win.
The win lifted Philadelphia into eighth in the Eastern Conference, while Columbus are sixth.
