Patrick Kluivert´s nine-year-old son signs Nike deal

He may only be nine years old, but Shane Kluivert is already destined for greatness.
Shane – the son of Barcelona and Netherlands great Patrick Kluivert – has signed with Nike after confirming the deal to his 120,000 Instagram followers.
Patrick enjoyed a storied career, winning the Eredivisie, Champions League, Super Cup and LaLiga after playing for Ajax, Barcelona and AC Milan, while 18-year-old son Justin is making a name for himself at the Dutch giants – helping the club to the Europa League final last season.
Now Shane – on the books of Paris Saint-Germain where Patrick was previously director of football – is following in the footsteps of his father and brother after his deal with the sportswear giant.
Shane posted a photo to Instagram with the accompanying caption: "Very proud signed my first contract with @Nike."
Proud father Patrick also used social media to share the news: "My son so proud of you @shanekluivert Just signed his first contract with @Nike at nine years #proud #love."
|Champions League Review: Van de Beek earns Ajax away goal in Nice tie
|Celtic 0 Rosenborg 0: Unconvincing hosts fortunate to escape with draw
|Keeping players against their will is counterproductive - Marotta explains Bonucci exit
|Serie A fixtures: Potential for AC Milan nightmare October as Bonucci faces pre-Halloween Juve reuni
|Serie A fixtures: Juventus to face gruelling run-in
|Serie A fixtures: Inter meet AC Milan in October, Derby d´Italia set for December
|Mourinho: I had to beg Real Madrid to let me go
|Chelsea captain Cahill: Terry will be first person I call
|Serie A fixtures: Juventus face Cagliari in opening round
|Sarr chooses Rennes over Barcelona
|Terim leaves Turkey role after brawl
|Bacca left out of Milan squad amid Marseille rumours
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic bang on the money in latest Instagram post
|Barkley will 100 per cent leave Everton - Koeman
|City can challenge Madrid – Sane
|Fabinho and Lemar staying at Monaco - Vasilyev
|Mbappe in talks over new Monaco deal
|Toure urges Mendy to adapt quickly
|Inter can forget about Vidal - Ancelotti
|Perisic to Man Utd dependent on Inter finding valid alternative - Spalletti
|Guardiola refuses to rule out City rivalling Madrid in Mbappe pursuit
|Bayern Munich as big if not bigger than Real Madrid - James Rodriguez
|Real Madrid friends reunited: Zinedine Zidane, Raul and David Beckham meet in LA
|Lure of Pep made it easy for Danilo to choose Man City over Chelsea
|Man Utd boss Mourinho says ´dangerous´ fees a threat to football
|Victory star Rojas set to return to Europe
|Beckham happy for Madrid coach Zidane
|Toluca 0 Atletico Madrid 0: LaLiga giants held to dour draw
|Tottenham 2 Roma 3: Kolarov makes debut in thriller
|Premier League spending unsustainable – Levy
|Mourinho: I miss Rooney a lot
|Instagram post was Pique´s ´gut feeling´ over Neymar future
|Emery unmoved when quizzed on PSG´s pursuit of Neymar
|Real Madrid´s attack doesn´t need Mbappe to wreak havoc, claims Casemiro
|Balotelli fitter than last season, warns Dante
|Mata and Herrera provide Manchester United injury boost
|Orlando capture Dwyer in record swoop
|Bardsley bolsters Burnley backline options
|Ibrahimovic still a leader at Old Trafford – Pogba
|Thiago Maia joins Brazilian influx at Lille
|WATCH: Neymar´s aim defeats Messi and Suarez
|Hart can help West Ham reach top eight – Hislop
|Ajax´s Nouri out of intensive care and breathing unaided
|Mourinho wants a midfielder and winger at Man Utd
|Mourinho slams UEFA over Bailly ban
|Payet was a flawed individual – Sullivan
|Conte pleased with Morata cameo
|Kaka uncertain of Orlando future as he targets MLS play-offs
|Cassano should be applauded, says Prandelli
|Sanches seeking to swap Munich for Milan
|Brown loaned to Brighton after signing Chelsea contract
|VAR would have ruled out ´Hand of God´ goal, Maradona admits
|Bordeaux abandon Wellington Silva transfer
|Kaka backs Bonucci to help Milan rediscover glory days
|Chelsea 2 Bayern Munich 3: Muller at the double as Bayern bounce back
|Injured Michu confirms retirement
|Neymar will make right decision amid PSG links - Kaka
|Wagner backs Liverpool to win the league
|Monaco deny world-record €180m Real Madrid deal for Mbappe – report
|Higuain: I need to score more in Europe
|Real Madrid ´would be alright´ but Dolberg in no rush to leave Ajax
|Mane, Ings back in full Liverpool training
|Mahrez would do great things at Roma – Gonalons
|Real Madrid want a top-class French striker, Lyon president claims
|Bernat has surgery on ankle ligament tear
|Higuain wants Dybala at Juventus but ´can´t point a gun at his head´
|I want more trophies – Ronaldo confirms Real Madrid stay
|Aulas: PSG signing Neymar for record fee is risky
|Klopp unfazed by Mourinho, Man United
|WATCH: Mourinho crashes Lingard interview
|Lukaku aiming to emulate Ronaldo at Man United