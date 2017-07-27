Paris Saint-Germain 2 Juventus 3: Marchisio scores second-half brace

A second-half brace from Claudio Marchisio helped Juventus to a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the International Champions Cup.
Gonzalo Higuain produced a classy finish on the stroke of half-time to give the Serie A champions a lead at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
But a Goncalo Guedes goal, set up by the impressive Angel Di Maria, saw PSG level early in the second half on Wednesday.
Marchisio scored superbly from 20 yards in the 62nd minute, but Javier Pastore levelled once more for PSG.
However, Juve would not be denied a third time as Marchisio converted from the penalty spot for the match-winner in the 89th minute.
Marco Verratti and Di Maria, both linked with moves from PSG, started, while Dani Alves began on the bench for the clash against his former club.
Juve made an energetic start and Paulo Dybala should have opened the scoring in the fourth minute.
The Argentina international cut in from the right before curling a shot just wide as he aimed for the far corner.
PSG slowly built into the clash, Blaise Matuidi squandering a good chance from a cross before Di Maria forced a diving save from Gianluigi Buffon.
Dybala then went close twice approaching the half-hour mark, forcing Alphonse Areola to save a free-kick before curling a set-piece just wide.
PSG forward Edinson Cavani had the ball in the back of the net in the 33rd minute, but it was correctly ruled out for offside.
Juve looked more dangerous throughout the opening 45 minutes and they deservedly went ahead on the stroke of half-time.
Higuain played a one-two with Dybala before clipping a finish past Areola and into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.
Juve made 10 changes at the break – with only Buffon staying on – while PSG introduced eight new substitutes.
It was a frantic start to the second half, Stefano Sturaro almost doubling Juve's lead as he struck the post after a Mattia De Sciglio pass, while Giovani Lo Celso forced Buffon into a save before PSG equalised in the 53rd minute.
Di Maria and Layvin Kurzawa exchanged passes down the left before the former poked a pass to the back post, where Guedes tapped in.
A crucial touch from Buffon denied Jese Rodriguez before Marchisio restored Juve's lead in style.
Kurzawa gave the ball away cheaply and Moise Kean ran at the PSG defence before playing a pass across the area, Marchisio producing a superb first-time finish from 20 yards.
But PSG responded again, a brave Pastore header from a Kurzawa cross making it 2-2 in the 80th minute.
However, Marchisio would score the winner, striking a penalty down the middle after Kean was brought down by Presnel Kimpembe.
