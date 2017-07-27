Mendy doubtful for Premier League opener

Manchester City new recruit Benjamin Mendy is unlikely to be ready for the start of the Premier League season as he struggles with a thigh injury.

City broke the world-record fee for a defender by splashing out a reported £52million for to sign Mendy from Monaco this month, the left-back following on the heels of Kyle Walker's big-money move from Tottenham and the capture of Danilo from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after impressing for Monaco last season as they lifted the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final.

Mendy said he was "absolutely delighted" to join City and work under Pep Guardiola, but his first outing for the club is unlikely to come for a couple of weeks due to a thigh injury.

"Unfortunately he [Mendy] is a little bit injured and is not ready for the next two or three weeks," said Guardiola after City's 4-1 International Champions Cup win over Real Madrid.

That will likely mean Mendy will miss City's Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion on August 12.