Related

Article

Marotta: Juventus have made Keita offer, open to Matuidi

27 July 2017 02:26

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed the Italian champions have lodged a bid for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao, while they are also interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Keita has been linked with Inter but Serie A giants Juve appear to be closing in on the 22-year-old Senegal international.

He enjoyed a breakout campaign for Lazio last season, scoring 16 Serie A goals.

"We have made an offer to [Lazio President Claudio] Lotito for Keita and he will now evaluate it," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"We'll see what happens."

Juve have long been linked with PSG's Matuidi and the 30-year-old Frenchman is again tipped for a switch to Turin.

Asked about Matuidi following the release of the 2017-18 Serie A fixtures, Marotta said: "He is an option, because we are seeking an experienced player for our midfield."

