I am king, he is Kong - Zlatan apes around

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury-enforced absence means he has more time to ape around.

The former Sweden captain is without a club at present after suffering knee ligament damage in Manchester United's Europa League tie with Anderlecht in April.

The injury ruled him out of United's last 10 games of the season and brought his one-year stay at Old Trafford to a premature end.

United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted Ibrahimovic will be offered a new deal when he proves his fitness but, in the meantime, the shy and retiring 35-year-old was happy to show his rehabilitation was going well by showing off his impressive torso and comparing it to fictional movie character King Kong.