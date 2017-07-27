Galaxy part company with Onalfo, reappoint Schmid

LA Galaxy have turned to former boss Sigi Schmid to resurrect their MLS season after parting company with Curt Onalfo.

Onalfo endured a tough first campaign in charge of the Galaxy having stepped up from his previous role of assistant when Bruce Arena left to coach the United States national team in November.

Under his leadership, the Galaxy have won six of their 20 MLS games this season and were knocked out of the US Open Cup by San Jose Earthquakes in the quarter-finals.

A 4-3 defeat to New England Revolution on Sunday proved the final straw for Onalfo as he was relieved of his duties just eight months into the role.

Schmid will take his place going forward and his first match this weekend is against Seattle Sounders - the club he left 12 months ago - with the Galaxy needing a win to give their play-off hopes a boost.

#LAGalaxy name Sigi Schmid Head Coach; Curt Onalfo relieved of his duties effective immediately: https://t.co/B8zx5RnDFl pic.twitter.com/kmRMws51un — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 27, 2017

"After a great deal of evaluation and careful consideration, we believe that Sigi Schmid is the best person to coach our team for the remainder of this season and into the future," said president Chris Klein.

"Sigi is one of the most experienced coaches in the history of soccer in the United States and he is an extremely successful manager that has proven himself to be a winner within Major League Soccer.

"Sigi has been one of the best coaches the history of our league and we have full confidence in him to lead our team moving forward. Our goal remains to win trophies and be the best club in North America and we believe that Sigi gives us the best opportunity to achieve this.

"Curt Onalfo has been a loyal servant to the Galaxy and Galaxy II for a number of seasons and we wish him well."

Schmid has racked up the most wins of any manager in MLS history during his career (254), and has won the MLS Cup on two occasions - including once during his previous spell with Galaxy in 2002.