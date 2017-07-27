Conte: I would pick Kane if I had to sign a striker

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said he would choose Tottenham's Harry Kane if he had the chance to buy any striker in the world.
Kane, 23, has starred in the past three Premier League seasons, winning the Golden Boot the previous two campaigns.
Conte has been so impressed by the England international, he would be his first choice if he could choose any striker.
"Tottenham is a really good squad if they are able to keep all the players of their squad. For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world," the Italian said.
"If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he's strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.
"He's a complete player. He's one of the top strikers in the world
"If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100million. At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he's a big striker.
"Dele Alli is another top player, young. Tottenham is a really good team if they are able to keep the same squad as last season."
Another competitive run out. One step closer to the @premierleague. Thanks to all the fans for your support! #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/p5P2BwieKH— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 26, 2017
Spurs are yet to make a signing this close-season, having finished runners-up to Chelsea in the Premier League in 2016-17.
Conte believes Tottenham risk being left behind by not spending during the busy transfer window, as he questioned their ambitions.
"If [Spurs] don't win the title, it's not a tragedy," he said.
"If they don't arrive in the Champions League, it's not a tragedy. If they go out in the first round of the Champions League, it's not a tragedy. If they go out after the first game that they play in the Europa League and go down against Gent, it's not a tragedy.
"Maybe for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and – I don't know – Liverpool, it is a tragedy. You must understand this. You must understand the status of the team.
"Every team has to understand what their ambitions are. If their ambitions are to fight for the title or try to win the Champions League, you must buy expensive players. Otherwise you continue to stay in your level. It's simple."
