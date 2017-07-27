Related

Article

Barcelona 1 Manchester United 0: PSG target Neymar inspires ICC win

27 July 2017 03:27

Neymar showed why he is reportedly the subject of a world-record offer from Paris Saint-Germain after inspiring Barcelona to a 1-0 win over Manchester United at the International Champions Cup.

PSG are believed to be ready to meet Neymar's €222million release clause and speculation is intensifying that the Brazil star is set to join the Ligue 1 giants for the 2017-18 campaign.

In the meantime, Neymar continued his fine form for Barca with his third goal in two matches to condemn United to their first defeat of pre-season at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Wednesday.

Neymar and Lionel Messi produced a wonderful first-half performance, the former stripping Antonio Valencia of the ball in the penalty area and finding the back of the net in the 31st minute – enough to secure back-to-back wins for new Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

There were eight changes to the United team who started in the penalty shoot-out win over Real Madrid. Captain Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were the only players to retain their positions as David de Gea, Daley Blind, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku came into the XI, with Ander Herrera and Juan Mata nursing injuries.

Barca also rang the changes following their 2-1 win against Juventus. Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergio Busquets and 19-year-old midfielder Carles Arena – nicknamed Maradona – were named in Valverde's line-up, which was headlined by Neymar and Messi.

United started brightly, their pace on the break through Rashford and Lingard causing plenty of problems as the former picked out Lukaku in the third minute, but the outstretched Belgian was unable to keep his effort on target.

Barca began to control proceedings as the half wore on – De Gea kept busy by Neymar, Messi and Suarez, firstly denying the latter.

Some trademark passing from Barca created space for Messi, who almost opened the scoring in the 12th minute but his low shot flashed just wide of the post.

After Pogba produced a sublime turn and shot to test Jasper Cillessen from the edge of the area, Rashford bundled his way into the area and attempted to curl the ball into the far corner but the Barca keeper was up to the task.

It was one-way traffic from that point as De Gea denied Neymar from close range but the United shot-stopper was helpless to stop the Brazil international just past the half-hour mark.

Valencia cut out a pass from Messi but he was dispossessed by Neymar, who composed himself as he turned and shot beyond De Gea.

Barca's lead could have been greater at half-time if not for De Gea after the Spain international pushed away Suarez's inventive and acrobatic strike three minutes before the break.

That proved to be the final action for De Gea, Suarez, Neymar and Messi as the quartet were replaced at the interval – Barca substituting all 10 outfield players, while Jose Mourinho made five changes.

The changes affected the fluidity and tempo of the match but United still looked dodgy in defence against a second-string Barca side.

While Anthony Martial, Andreas Pereira and Pogba had chances on goal without troubling Cillessen, United struggled defensively as Pac Alcacer played the ball through the legs of Eric Bailly before almost curling an effort past Sergio Romero.

After earning Mourinho's praise following his moment of brilliance to set up Lingard against Madrid last time out, Martial was lively out wide and United's biggest threat but he was unable to prevent defeat.

Sponsored links

Thursday 27 July

05:09 Valverde: Neymar happy amid PSG speculation
05:07 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Juventus 3: Marchisio scores second-half brace
04:29 Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0: Sapong leads hosts to win
03:27 Barcelona 1 Manchester United 0: PSG target Neymar inspires ICC win
02:26 Marotta: Juventus have made Keita offer, open to Matuidi
01:58 Conte: I would pick Kane if I had to sign a striker
01:00 Mourinho hints Ibrahimovic could make Man United return
00:48 Patrick Kluivert´s nine-year-old son signs Nike deal
00:17 Fassone: Bayern´s Sanches too expensive for Milan

Wednesday 26 July

23:49 Champions League Review: Van de Beek earns Ajax away goal in Nice tie
22:39 Celtic 0 Rosenborg 0: Unconvincing hosts fortunate to escape with draw
22:08 Keeping players against their will is counterproductive - Marotta explains Bonucci exit
21:23 Serie A fixtures: Potential for AC Milan nightmare October as Bonucci faces pre-Halloween Juve reuni
21:19 Serie A fixtures: Juventus to face gruelling run-in
21:06 Serie A fixtures: Inter meet AC Milan in October, Derby d´Italia set for December
20:17 Mourinho: I had to beg Real Madrid to let me go
20:12 Chelsea captain Cahill: Terry will be first person I call
19:25 Serie A fixtures: Juventus face Cagliari in opening round
18:50 Sarr chooses Rennes over Barcelona
18:35 Terim leaves Turkey role after brawl
16:54 Bacca left out of Milan squad amid Marseille rumours
16:54 Zlatan Ibrahimovic bang on the money in latest Instagram post
16:22 Barkley will 100 per cent leave Everton - Koeman
16:11 City can challenge Madrid – Sane
16:03 Fabinho and Lemar staying at Monaco - Vasilyev
14:43 Mbappe in talks over new Monaco deal
14:19 Toure urges Mendy to adapt quickly
13:00 Inter can forget about Vidal - Ancelotti
11:45 Perisic to Man Utd dependent on Inter finding valid alternative - Spalletti
10:54 Guardiola refuses to rule out City rivalling Madrid in Mbappe pursuit
10:26 Bayern Munich as big if not bigger than Real Madrid - James Rodriguez
09:48 Real Madrid friends reunited: Zinedine Zidane, Raul and David Beckham meet in LA
09:18 Lure of Pep made it easy for Danilo to choose Man City over Chelsea
09:04 Man Utd boss Mourinho says ´dangerous´ fees a threat to football
07:25 Victory star Rojas set to return to Europe
05:58 Beckham happy for Madrid coach Zidane
05:06 Toluca 0 Atletico Madrid 0: LaLiga giants held to dour draw
04:04 Tottenham 2 Roma 3: Kolarov makes debut in thriller
02:26 Premier League spending unsustainable – Levy
01:21 Mourinho: I miss Rooney a lot
00:46 Instagram post was Pique´s ´gut feeling´ over Neymar future

Tuesday 25 July

23:59 Emery unmoved when quizzed on PSG´s pursuit of Neymar
23:35 Real Madrid´s attack doesn´t need Mbappe to wreak havoc, claims Casemiro
22:26 Balotelli fitter than last season, warns Dante
22:06 Mata and Herrera provide Manchester United injury boost
21:45 Orlando capture Dwyer in record swoop
21:23 Bardsley bolsters Burnley backline options
21:16 Ibrahimovic still a leader at Old Trafford – Pogba
20:43 Thiago Maia joins Brazilian influx at Lille
20:00 WATCH: Neymar´s aim defeats Messi and Suarez
19:44 Hart can help West Ham reach top eight – Hislop
19:33 Ajax´s Nouri out of intensive care and breathing unaided
19:17 Mourinho wants a midfielder and winger at Man Utd
19:00 Mourinho slams UEFA over Bailly ban
18:48 Payet was a flawed individual – Sullivan
18:10 Conte pleased with Morata cameo
18:00 Kaka uncertain of Orlando future as he targets MLS play-offs
17:53 Cassano should be applauded, says Prandelli
17:13 Sanches seeking to swap Munich for Milan
17:03 Brown loaned to Brighton after signing Chelsea contract
16:54 VAR would have ruled out ´Hand of God´ goal, Maradona admits
16:21 Bordeaux abandon Wellington Silva transfer
16:00 Kaka backs Bonucci to help Milan rediscover glory days
15:47 Chelsea 2 Bayern Munich 3: Muller at the double as Bayern bounce back
15:18 Injured Michu confirms retirement
14:24 Neymar will make right decision amid PSG links - Kaka
13:53 Wagner backs Liverpool to win the league
13:41 Monaco deny world-record €180m Real Madrid deal for Mbappe – report
13:12 Higuain: I need to score more in Europe
12:20 Real Madrid ´would be alright´ but Dolberg in no rush to leave Ajax
11:26 Mane, Ings back in full Liverpool training
11:18 Mahrez would do great things at Roma – Gonalons
10:23 Real Madrid want a top-class French striker, Lyon president claims
09:32 Bernat has surgery on ankle ligament tear
09:14 Higuain wants Dybala at Juventus but ´can´t point a gun at his head´
07:34 I want more trophies – Ronaldo confirms Real Madrid stay
04:39 Aulas: PSG signing Neymar for record fee is risky
02:23 Klopp unfazed by Mourinho, Man United
01:17 WATCH: Mourinho crashes Lingard interview
00:18 Lukaku aiming to emulate Ronaldo at Man United

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Athletic Club 0 +0 0
2 Atlético Madrid 0 +0 0
3 Barcelona 0 +0 0
4 Celta de Vigo 0 +0 0
5 Deportivo Alavés 0 +0 0
6 Deportivo La C… 0 +0 0
7 Eibar 0 +0 0
8 Espanyol 0 +0 0
9 Getafe 0 +0 0
10 Girona 0 +0 0
11 Las Palmas 0 +0 0
12 Leganés 0 +0 0
13 Levante 0 +0 0
14 Málaga 0 +0 0
15 Real Betis 0 +0 0
16 Real Madrid 0 +0 0
17 Real Sociedad 0 +0 0
18 Sevilla 0 +0 0
19 Valencia 0 +0 0
20 Villarreal 0 +0 0

Facebook