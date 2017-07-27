Ancelotti plays down Ribery injury fears

Carlo Ancelotti insists the injury sustained by Franck Ribery in Bayern Munich's loss to Inter in the International Champions Cup on Thursday is not serious.

Ribery had to be helped from the field during the first half of Inter's 2-0 win in Singapore after being caught by a challenge from defender Milan Skriniar.

Bayern are set to get their season under way when they face Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup on August 5, with Ribery expected to be fit to play.

"Ribery has a small cut on his ankle," Ancelotti told reporters. "He was given stitches. He will only be out for three to four days.

"Ribery is not a problem. The physical condition of the players has improved. We have time now. Other players are coming and we can prepare for the next game."

Italy international Eder scored twice to condemn Bayern to their third loss in four ICC matches, the Bundesliga champions defeated 4-0 by Milan and falling short on penalties against Arsenal.

But Ancelotti was satisfied with the display from his young side as Bayern concluded their pre-season tour.

"The result does not matter as it is less important," Ancelotti said. "I always consider the performance. Against Milan it was not good but today the performance was good.

"We conceded easy goals. I didn't want to give lot of minutes to players who played against Chelsea and hence we played some players from the academy and they did well.

"We are happy to come here and play important matches to improve our condition. It was good to be here. We come back [to Germany] now and we are ready to prepare for the Super Cup."