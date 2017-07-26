Zlatan Ibrahimovic has, without question, a certain penchant for the outlandish.
The exuberant striker is a colourful character on and off the pitch and his latest humorous social media post is very Zlatan.
Ibrahimovic posted a picture on Instagram of his face with the trademark stare printed on a large 1,000 Swedish krona note and an accompanying caption that read: "You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me #bingorimer."
Sadly, you won't be able to spend Ibrahimovic bank notes in the shops of Stockholm or Malmo as it is not legal tender but a work by photographer Bingo Rimer.
The former Manchester United striker is no stranger to art and last month revealed that his "Symbol of Sweden" statue is close to completion.
|Bacca left out of Milan squad amid Marseille rumours
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic bang on the money in latest Instagram post
|Barkley will 100 per cent leave Everton - Koeman
|City can challenge Madrid – Sane
|Fabinho and Lemar staying at Monaco - Vasilyev
|Mbappe in talks over new Monaco deal
|Toure urges Mendy to adapt quickly
|Inter can forget about Vidal - Ancelotti
|Perisic to Man Utd dependent on Inter finding valid alternative - Spalletti
|Guardiola refuses to rule out City rivalling Madrid in Mbappe pursuit
|Bayern Munich as big if not bigger than Real Madrid - James Rodriguez
|Real Madrid friends reunited: Zinedine Zidane, Raul and David Beckham meet in LA
|Lure of Pep made it easy for Danilo to choose Man City over Chelsea
|Man Utd boss Mourinho says ´dangerous´ fees a threat to football
|Victory star Rojas set to return to Europe
|Beckham happy for Madrid coach Zidane
|Toluca 0 Atletico Madrid 0: LaLiga giants held to dour draw
|Tottenham 2 Roma 3: Kolarov makes debut in thriller
|Premier League spending unsustainable – Levy
|Mourinho: I miss Rooney a lot
|Instagram post was Pique´s ´gut feeling´ over Neymar future
|Emery unmoved when quizzed on PSG´s pursuit of Neymar
|Real Madrid´s attack doesn´t need Mbappe to wreak havoc, claims Casemiro
|Balotelli fitter than last season, warns Dante
|Mata and Herrera provide Manchester United injury boost
|Orlando capture Dwyer in record swoop
|Bardsley bolsters Burnley backline options
|Ibrahimovic still a leader at Old Trafford – Pogba
|Thiago Maia joins Brazilian influx at Lille
|WATCH: Neymar´s aim defeats Messi and Suarez
|Hart can help West Ham reach top eight – Hislop
|Ajax´s Nouri out of intensive care and breathing unaided
|Mourinho wants a midfielder and winger at Man Utd
|Mourinho slams UEFA over Bailly ban
|Payet was a flawed individual – Sullivan
|Conte pleased with Morata cameo
|Kaka uncertain of Orlando future as he targets MLS play-offs
|Cassano should be applauded, says Prandelli
|Sanches seeking to swap Munich for Milan
|Brown loaned to Brighton after signing Chelsea contract
|VAR would have ruled out ´Hand of God´ goal, Maradona admits
|Bordeaux abandon Wellington Silva transfer
|Kaka backs Bonucci to help Milan rediscover glory days
|Chelsea 2 Bayern Munich 3: Muller at the double as Bayern bounce back
|Injured Michu confirms retirement
|Neymar will make right decision amid PSG links - Kaka
|Wagner backs Liverpool to win the league
|Monaco deny world-record €180m Real Madrid deal for Mbappe – report
|Higuain: I need to score more in Europe
|Real Madrid ´would be alright´ but Dolberg in no rush to leave Ajax
|Mane, Ings back in full Liverpool training
|Mahrez would do great things at Roma – Gonalons
|Real Madrid want a top-class French striker, Lyon president claims
|Bernat has surgery on ankle ligament tear
|Higuain wants Dybala at Juventus but ´can´t point a gun at his head´
|I want more trophies – Ronaldo confirms Real Madrid stay
|Aulas: PSG signing Neymar for record fee is risky
|Klopp unfazed by Mourinho, Man United
|WATCH: Mourinho crashes Lingard interview
|Lukaku aiming to emulate Ronaldo at Man United
|Man City arrivals have brought trophy hunger back - Kompany
|Better than Suarez & Van Persie: Opta stat proves West Ham have a bargain in Hernandez
|Wolf signs on with promoted Stuttgart
|Striker Hernandez completes £16m West Ham switch
|Lukaku reveals how Pogba talked him into Man Utd move
|Morata: It was my destiny to play for Conte
|´All good!´ - Keita and Demme make up after Leipzig spat
|Bernardeschi joins Juventus for €40m
|Wolfsburg out of race for AC Milan´s Suso
|Cassano delivers third U-turn in baffling week to confirm retirement
|Bailly to miss Man Utd´s Super Cup clash with Real Madrid
|Riedewald reunited with De Boer at Crystal Palace
|Neymar ´would be welcome´ at Real Madrid, jokes Casemiro
|James & Ancelotti back Morata for Chelsea success
|I don´t think Pique was joking – Alba confident Neymar will stay
|Maldini hails Bonucci capture and backs Milan for Champions League challenge
|RB Leipzig´s Demme escapes serious injury after reported Keita bust-up
|Inter 1 Lyon 0: United target Perisic impresses as Jovetic nets winner
|Leaving so soon? Cassano the latest in football´s long list of short stays
|You´ll miss me! – Mbappe bids farewell to new Manchester City signing Mendy
|I always wanted Manchester City, says new signing Mendy
|Cassano quits Verona as saga takes another twist
|Manchester City spree continues with Mendy arrival
|Dortmund rule out selling Sokratis to Juventus
|Milan coach Montella hopes Scudetto can become ´a concrete goal´
|Martial is a defender´s nightmare, says Lingard
|Pedro suffered facial fractures, Conte confirms
|Bale gunning for more Real Madrid success as United speculation ends
|Ancelotti rules out Vidal sale, Sanches departure ´a possibility´
|Van Dijk left out of Southampton´s pre-season trip
|Bernardeschi attends Juventus medical ahead of €40m switch
|Bayern president labels big spending ´a sign of weakness´ amid Neymar rumours
|I sent 10 messages a day - Montella pestered Milan chiefs to attempt Bonucci coup
|Defoe dreaming of World Cup call-up
|MLS Review: Timbers, Sounders claim important conference wins
|Mexico 0 Jamaica 1: Late Lawrence stunner sinks defending champions
|Vardy: I have no regrets after turning down Arsenal
|Conte believes Fabregas could be key for Chelsea
|Blanc: Difficult for Verratti to leave PSG
|Mourinho praises Martial but wants consistency from United star
|Morata backed for Chelsea success by Spanish duo
|Zidane: I haven´t asked for a forward amid Mbappe links
|Henry: Messi´s development not yet over
|De Boer compares Zaha to Neymar
|Neymar could take PSG to next level – Blanc
|Real Madrid 1 Manchester United 1 (1-2 pens): De Gea proves his worth to Mourinho
|Belotti scores in Torino win, Terry lifts bizarre Cup of Traditions
|PSG cannot get Sanchez so they go for Neymar - Wenger
|De Rossi: Juventus have no weaknesses