Victory star Rojas set to return to Europe

Melbourne Victory star Marco Rojas is set for a return to Europe, heading for a medical with an unnamed club.

The New Zealand international, 25, enjoyed a standout 2016-17 A-League campaign in his second stint at Victory.

Rojas contributed 12 goals and 11 assists to help Victory reach the Grand Final.

His previous spell at the club also led to a European move, but he struggled to break through in Germany and Switzerland.

But Victory have agreed to terms for Rojas to return to Europe, reportedly to Eredivisie side Heerenveen, pending his medical.

"I can't thank everyone at Melbourne Victory enough," Rojas said.

"They showed great faith in me after a difficult few years in Europe and really helped me to get my career back on track.

"I would absolutely have no hesitation returning to Melbourne Victory in the future. The club is very important to me and has been nothing but professional during both my spells in Melbourne.

"But right now I'm focused on proving myself at the top level and I'm excited to be heading back to Europe."

Rojas' departure would be the latest change at Victory, who have seen the likes of Fahid Ben Khalfallah, Daniel Georgievski and Alan Baro leave in the close-season.

Australia international James Troisi also appears set to find a new home, although Victory are reportedly still looking at re-signing the attacking midfielder.

Rhys Williams and Kosta Barbarouses have joined Kevin Muscat's squad, while Thomas Deng has returned from loan.