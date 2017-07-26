Related

Article

Toure urges Mendy to adapt quickly

26 July 2017 14:19

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has warned his new team-mate Benjamin Mendy that the Premier League poses a stiff test compared to life in Ligue 1, and urged the French full-back to adapt to English football quickly.

Mendy arrived from Monaco in a reported £52 million deal and Toure, who has been at City since 2010, said the 23-year-old will bring an injection of pace and power to Pep Guardiola's squad.

The France international made 24 league appearances for Monaco as they won the title in 2016-17, finishing eight points clear of nearest challengers Paris Saint-Germain.

Mendy is no stranger to the pressure of a price tag, having moved from Marseille to Monaco for £11.5m in June 2016, and Toure backed him to succeed at City.

"I know Mendy, because he's French and he's been playing for my former club Monaco. I think he's a fantastic player," Toure told Sky Sports News.

"You will see in the Premier League how powerful he is, how much energy he has. This guy is very exciting to see.

"I hope he's going to be fine in the Premier League, because it is such a tough league, and we all know you need to adapt for a month or so, or some players go on straight away.

"We will see. I hope he can adapt as much as possible because we don't have time."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 26 July

16:11 City can challenge Madrid – Sane
16:03 Fabinho and Lemar staying at Monaco - Vasilyev
14:43 Mbappe in talks over new Monaco deal
14:19 Toure urges Mendy to adapt quickly
13:00 Inter can forget about Vidal - Ancelotti
11:45 Perisic to Man Utd dependent on Inter finding valid alternative - Spalletti
10:54 Guardiola refuses to rule out City rivalling Madrid in Mbappe pursuit
10:26 Bayern Munich as big if not bigger than Real Madrid - James Rodriguez
09:48 Real Madrid friends reunited: Zinedine Zidane, Raul and David Beckham meet in LA
09:18 Lure of Pep made it easy for Danilo to choose Man City over Chelsea
09:04 Man Utd boss Mourinho says ´dangerous´ fees a threat to football
07:25 Victory star Rojas set to return to Europe
05:58 Beckham happy for Madrid coach Zidane
05:06 Toluca 0 Atletico Madrid 0: LaLiga giants held to dour draw
04:04 Tottenham 2 Roma 3: Kolarov makes debut in thriller
02:26 Premier League spending unsustainable – Levy
01:21 Mourinho: I miss Rooney a lot
00:46 Instagram post was Pique´s ´gut feeling´ over Neymar future

Tuesday 25 July

23:59 Emery unmoved when quizzed on PSG´s pursuit of Neymar
23:35 Real Madrid´s attack doesn´t need Mbappe to wreak havoc, claims Casemiro
22:26 Balotelli fitter than last season, warns Dante
22:06 Mata and Herrera provide Manchester United injury boost
21:45 Orlando capture Dwyer in record swoop
21:23 Bardsley bolsters Burnley backline options
21:16 Ibrahimovic still a leader at Old Trafford – Pogba
20:43 Thiago Maia joins Brazilian influx at Lille
20:00 WATCH: Neymar´s aim defeats Messi and Suarez
19:44 Hart can help West Ham reach top eight – Hislop
19:33 Ajax´s Nouri out of intensive care and breathing unaided
19:17 Mourinho wants a midfielder and winger at Man Utd
19:00 Mourinho slams UEFA over Bailly ban
18:48 Payet was a flawed individual – Sullivan
18:10 Conte pleased with Morata cameo
18:00 Kaka uncertain of Orlando future as he targets MLS play-offs
17:53 Cassano should be applauded, says Prandelli
17:13 Sanches seeking to swap Munich for Milan
17:03 Brown loaned to Brighton after signing Chelsea contract
16:54 VAR would have ruled out ´Hand of God´ goal, Maradona admits
16:21 Bordeaux abandon Wellington Silva transfer
16:00 Kaka backs Bonucci to help Milan rediscover glory days
15:47 Chelsea 2 Bayern Munich 3: Muller at the double as Bayern bounce back
15:18 Injured Michu confirms retirement
14:24 Neymar will make right decision amid PSG links - Kaka
13:53 Wagner backs Liverpool to win the league
13:41 Monaco deny world-record €180m Real Madrid deal for Mbappe – report
13:12 Higuain: I need to score more in Europe
12:20 Real Madrid ´would be alright´ but Dolberg in no rush to leave Ajax
11:26 Mane, Ings back in full Liverpool training
11:18 Mahrez would do great things at Roma – Gonalons
10:23 Real Madrid want a top-class French striker, Lyon president claims
09:32 Bernat has surgery on ankle ligament tear
09:14 Higuain wants Dybala at Juventus but ´can´t point a gun at his head´
07:34 I want more trophies – Ronaldo confirms Real Madrid stay
04:39 Aulas: PSG signing Neymar for record fee is risky
02:23 Klopp unfazed by Mourinho, Man United
01:17 WATCH: Mourinho crashes Lingard interview
00:18 Lukaku aiming to emulate Ronaldo at Man United

Monday 24 July

23:31 Man City arrivals have brought trophy hunger back - Kompany
22:42 Better than Suarez & Van Persie: Opta stat proves West Ham have a bargain in Hernandez
22:28 Wolf signs on with promoted Stuttgart
22:19 Striker Hernandez completes £16m West Ham switch
21:50 Lukaku reveals how Pogba talked him into Man Utd move
20:19 Morata: It was my destiny to play for Conte
19:28 ´All good!´ - Keita and Demme make up after Leipzig spat
18:43 Bernardeschi joins Juventus for €40m
18:43 Wolfsburg out of race for AC Milan´s Suso
18:36 Cassano delivers third U-turn in baffling week to confirm retirement
18:11 Bailly to miss Man Utd´s Super Cup clash with Real Madrid
17:51 Riedewald reunited with De Boer at Crystal Palace
17:38 Neymar ´would be welcome´ at Real Madrid, jokes Casemiro
17:10 James & Ancelotti back Morata for Chelsea success
16:53 I don´t think Pique was joking – Alba confident Neymar will stay
16:49 Maldini hails Bonucci capture and backs Milan for Champions League challenge
16:14 RB Leipzig´s Demme escapes serious injury after reported Keita bust-up
16:13 Inter 1 Lyon 0: United target Perisic impresses as Jovetic nets winner
15:50 Leaving so soon? Cassano the latest in football´s long list of short stays
15:37 You´ll miss me! – Mbappe bids farewell to new Manchester City signing Mendy
15:02 I always wanted Manchester City, says new signing Mendy
14:34 Cassano quits Verona as saga takes another twist
14:02 Manchester City spree continues with Mendy arrival
13:33 Dortmund rule out selling Sokratis to Juventus
13:18 Milan coach Montella hopes Scudetto can become ´a concrete goal´
12:52 Martial is a defender´s nightmare, says Lingard
12:23 Pedro suffered facial fractures, Conte confirms
12:14 Bale gunning for more Real Madrid success as United speculation ends
11:48 Ancelotti rules out Vidal sale, Sanches departure ´a possibility´
11:11 Van Dijk left out of Southampton´s pre-season trip
10:40 Bernardeschi attends Juventus medical ahead of €40m switch
10:24 Bayern president labels big spending ´a sign of weakness´ amid Neymar rumours
09:19 I sent 10 messages a day - Montella pestered Milan chiefs to attempt Bonucci coup
08:24 Defoe dreaming of World Cup call-up
07:25 MLS Review: Timbers, Sounders claim important conference wins
05:07 Mexico 0 Jamaica 1: Late Lawrence stunner sinks defending champions
04:51 Vardy: I have no regrets after turning down Arsenal
03:48 Conte believes Fabregas could be key for Chelsea
03:29 Blanc: Difficult for Verratti to leave PSG
02:47 Mourinho praises Martial but wants consistency from United star
02:43 Morata backed for Chelsea success by Spanish duo
02:31 Zidane: I haven´t asked for a forward amid Mbappe links
02:02 Henry: Messi´s development not yet over
01:46 De Boer compares Zaha to Neymar
01:45 Neymar could take PSG to next level – Blanc
01:28 Real Madrid 1 Manchester United 1 (1-2 pens): De Gea proves his worth to Mourinho
00:50 Belotti scores in Torino win, Terry lifts bizarre Cup of Traditions
00:31 PSG cannot get Sanchez so they go for Neymar - Wenger
00:06 De Rossi: Juventus have no weaknesses

Facebook