Tottenham 2 Roma 3: Kolarov makes debut in thriller

26 July 2017 04:04

Aleksandar Kolarov made his Roma debut in a thrilling 3-2 win over Tottenham at the International Champions Cup.

Kolarov, who only joined Roma from Manchester City on Saturday, was booked during the first half at Red Bull Arena.

A first-half penalty from Diego Perotti and goal from debutant Cengiz Under had put the Serie A side in complete control on Tuesday.

However, Harry Winks and Vincent Janssen struck in the closing stages – the latter in the 91st minute – to draw level.

But Roma incredibly found a winner seconds later, Marco Tumminello tapping in to give Eusebio Di Francesco's men their victory.

Both teams made a relatively scrappy start in New Jersey before Roma took the lead from the penalty spot.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was ruled to have handled in the area, but only after the referee seemingly consulted with his fourth official.

Perotti made no mistake with the spot-kick, placing his finish into the corner to make it 1-0.

Spurs almost levelled midway through the half as Mousa Dembele's effort from the right took a deflection before crashing against the crossbar.

After a mostly quiet opening half, Harry Kane threatened, the forward forcing a low save from Alisson eight minutes prior to the break.

Kane almost equalised immediately after half-time, before Under blazed over in a one-on-one.

Spurs should have had a penalty moments later as Kane was brought down by Federico Fazio in the area, but no spot-kick was awarded.

Frustrations threatened to boil over in the second half before Dele Alli almost struck, his 20-yard effort deflecting just wide on the hour-mark.

Spurs looked dangerous in the second half, with Kane just denied by a late block in the 65th minute.

But, against the run of play, Roma doubled their lead, Under scoring from inside the area after Kevin Wimmer was unable to clear a cross from the left.

Spurs scored with three minutes remaining, Winks scrambling in after Janssen struck the post.

Incredibly, Janssen levelled four minutes later, tapping in a Georges-Kevin N'Koudou cross as penalties looked certain to follow.

However, 18-year-old Tumminello was the hero for Roma as he put away a Kevin Strootman cross from the left in the 92nd minute.

