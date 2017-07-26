Toluca 0 Atletico Madrid 0: LaLiga giants held to dour draw

Atletico Madrid were held to a scrappy 0-0 draw by Toluca in their opening pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's men struggled to create much of note in the scoreless draw against the Liga MX side at the Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Star forward Antoine Griezmann played the first half, but the LaLiga giants lacked creativity, perhaps understandable as they continue preparations for the season proper.

Thomas Partey went closest to finding a goal for Atletico, but his second-half strike was straight at goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

In his team's first pre-season game, Simeone opted for a strong XI as the likes of Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco and Jan Oblak started.

Atletico were put under plenty of early pressure and struggled to create much throughout the first half against Toluca, who were celebrating their centenary.

Juanfran threatened and Griezmann forced a save from Talavera, but it was otherwise the hosts who looked more dangerous.

Simeone changed his entire team at the break and Atletico's high press saw them cause problems to begin the second half.

But Gabriel Hauche went close from distance for Toluca in the 58th minute before Talavera was called into action to make a low save from Partey.

Diego Godin, among those introduced at half-time, headed a corner over in the 83rd minute as Atletico were held.

Atletico continue their pre-season with a clash against Napoli next Tuesday.