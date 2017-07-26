Serie A fixtures: Potential for AC Milan nightmare October as Bonucci faces pre-Halloween Juve reuni

The credentials of a new-look AC Milan side will be tested severely in October, which sees Vincenzo Montella's men face Roma and Inter before Leonardo Bonucci renews acquaintances with Juventus.

Milan have enjoyed a big-spending transfer window, with the likes of Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva joining the team alongside the headline addition of Italy centre-back Bonucci, who left the champions for San Siro this month.

Bonucci will face his former team-mates on October 29, but not before Milan host last year's runners-up Roma and take on arch-rivals Inter, with games against Genoa and Chievo also preceding the visit of Serie A's dominant force.

That run of fixtures follows what looks a manageable start to the new campaign. Milan open the season at Crotone and Lazio figure to be their toughest test in the first six matchdays.

Napoli welcome Milan to the Stadio San Paolo on November 19, with last term's surprise package Atalanta and Fiorentina providing the Rossoneri with a tricky end to the calendar year.

The same two clubs form Milan's opposition for the final fixtures of the season, but a run of games in which they take on Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli in the space of seven weeks from February to mid-April looks likely to have a bigger bearing on their hopes of a return to the Champions League.

Il 20 Agosto partirà la #SerieATIM 2017/2018: ecco il calendario completo della nuova stagione! pic.twitter.com/gokD6gGQjX — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) July 26, 2017

AC Milan's 2017-18 Serie A fixtures in full:

Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Crotone v AC Milan

Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - AC Milan v Cagliari

Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Lazio v AC Milan

Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - AC Milan v Udinese

Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - AC Milan v Spal

Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Sampdoria v AC Milan

Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - AC Milan v Roma

Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Inter v AC Milan

Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - AC Milan v Genoa

Matchday 10 - 25/10/2017 - Chievo v AC Milan

Matchday 11 - 29/10/2017 - AC Milan v Juventus

Matchday 12 - 5/11/2017 - Sassuolo v AC Milan

Matchday 13 - 19/11/2017 - Napoli v AC Milan

Matchday 14 - 26/11/2017 - AC Milan v Torino

Matchday 15 - 03/12/2017 - Benevento v AC Milan

Matchday 16 - 10/12/2017 - AC Milan v Bologna

Matchday 17 - 17/12/2017 - Verona v AC Milan

Matchday 18 - 23/12/2017 - AC Milan v Atalanta

Matchday 19 - 30/12/2017 - Fiorentina v AC Milan

Matchday 20 - 06/01/2018 - AC Milan v Crotone

Matchday 21 - 21/01/2018 - Cagliari v AC Milan

Matchday 22 - 28/01/2018 - AC Milan v Lazio

Matchday 23 - 04/02/2018 - Udinese v AC Milan

Matchday 24 - 11/02/2018 - Spal v AC Milan

Matchday 25 - 18/02/2018 - AC Milan v Sampdoria

Matchday 26 - 25/02/2018 - Roma v AC Milan

Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - AC Milan v Inter

Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Genoa v AC Milan

Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - AC Milan v Chievo

Matchday 30 - 31/03/2018 - Juventus v AC Milan

Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - AC Milan v Sassuolo

Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - AC Milan v Napoli

Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Torino v AC Milan

Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - AC Milan v Benevento

Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Bologna v AC Milan

Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - AC Milan v Verona

Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Atalanta v AC Milan



Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - AC Milan v Fiorentina