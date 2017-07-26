Serie A fixtures: Inter meet AC Milan in October, Derby d´Italia set for December

Luciano Spalletti's first Milan derby as Inter coach will take place in October, while December will see the Nerazzurri travel to Turin for the Derby d'Italia against Scudetto holders Juventus.

The 2017-18 Serie A fixtures were released on Wednesday, with Inter handed two tough opening matches, at home to Fiorentina and then away to Roma.

The first derby of the campaign at San Siro is followed immediately by a challenging fixture away to Napoli, who finished third last season.

Inter are away to Massimiliano Allegri's champions in December, with the return fixture of the famous rivalry set to be held in late April, with the potential to impact the outcome of the title race.

Huge game in Turin in Week 16 of #SerieATIM 2017/18, as Juventus host Inter #FCIM pic.twitter.com/cJ9pxG40xK — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) July 26, 2017

The second derby against Milan will be staged in March, while Inter sign off the campaign away to Lazio.