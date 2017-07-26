Serie A fixtures: Juventus face Cagliari in opening round

Italian champions Juventus will play Cagliari on the opening weekend of the Serie A season, while AC Milan visit Crotone and Roma travel to Atalanta.

Massimiliano Allegri's side start their title defence at home on the weekend of August 19/20 and will hope to repeat last season's 4-0 victory over Cagliari, when Gonzalo Higuain was among the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, Milan's high-profile signings Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva will have their first chance to impress against last season's 17th-placed side Crotone.

The pick of the first round of matches sees last season's seventh and eighth-placed sides face each other as Fiorentina travel to Inter.

Il 20 Agosto partirà la #SerieATIM 2017/2018: ecco il calendario completo della nuova stagione! pic.twitter.com/gokD6gGQjX — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) July 26, 2017

Inter's difficult start to the season continues when they travel to Stadio Olimpico to face Roma in a game that will likely see coach Luciano Spalletti receive a hostile reception after his second spell at Roma ended acrimoniously.

Juventus face a challenging month in September when they entertain Fiorentina one week before welcoming Torino for the first Turin derby of the season.

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella will hope his players can overcome a former employer when Roma arrive at San Siro in October, in order for the Rossoneri to go into the subsequent derby against Inter on a high.

Neutrals may be treated to some spectacular clashes in that mid-October round, as Inter take on Milan on the same weekend that Juventus host Lazio and Napoli travel to Roma, three weeks before two of the sides tipped to challenge for the title, Milan and Juventus, meet at San Siro.

The first Rome derby of the season between Roma and Lazio takes place in mid-November, coinciding with Milan's visit to Stadio San Paolo to face Napoli.

Juventus were undefeated in Serie A throughout December 2016, but a year later they face Napoli and Inter in consecutive league games before meeting Roma at home in their final match before Christmas.

The fixtures are reversed in the second half of the season, meaning Bonucci makes his first return to Juventus Stadium as a Milan player in the weekend of March 31 and April 1.

Juve winger Federico Bernadeschi will be under the spotlight in February when the Bianconeri visit Stadio Artemio Franchi to face his former club, Fiorentina.

Serie A opening weekend fixtures:

Atalanta v Roma

Bologna v Torino

Crotone v Milan

Hellas Verona v Napoli

Inter v Fiorentina

Juventus v Cagliari

Lazio v SPAL

Sampdoria v Benevento

Sassuolo v Genoa



Udinese v Chievoverona