Chelsea captain Cahill: Terry will be first person I call

New Chelsea captain Gary Cahill says John Terry will be the first person he will call should he have any difficulties in the job.

Cahill served as Chelsea skipper for much of last season with Terry reduced to a bit-part role.

Manager Antonio Conte recently confirmed Cahill would assume the captaincy full-time following Terry's move to Aston Villa.

Speaking to Chelsea's website after the club officially announced his appointment, Cahill said: "Wherever I've been I’ve looked at that role [of captain] and what certain players do.

"When I was growing up I would always watch the more experienced players to see what they were doing and why they were doing it.

"There is no better example of that than John and I was lucky to play under his captaincy for a number of years.

"At every club I've been at I've taken things from various players and captains, and hopefully it will help me, but there is no better person than John in terms of the level we are at, where we are playing in the Champions League and working alongside such talented team-mates.

"If I get in any sticky situations I'm sure he is one of the first people I will be on the phone to, but I doubt he'll mind that.

"It's definitely a proud moment in my career. I've had some good moments up until now and this certainly ranks very highly. To be captain of such a huge club like Chelsea is a great personal achievement.

"I was lucky to have the armband for quite a long time last year but obviously John was still club captain and a huge figure here, but I gained a lot of experience from that and hopefully I can continue in the same vein this season.

"I've experienced it and it's almost been a gradual step into it, rather than the shock of going from never having been a captain into the role. It was a nice progression."