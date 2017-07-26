Beckham happy for Madrid coach Zidane

David Beckham is delighted to see Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane leading the European champions to success.

In his first full season in charge in 2016-17, Zidane led Madrid to four trophies – including the Champions League and LaLiga.

It marked Madrid's first league title since 2012, while the European triumph was their record 12th.

Beckham, who was at the club from 2003-07, visited Madrid in Los Angeles on Tuesday and said he was thrilled for his former team-mate Zidane.

"Last season was a special one," the Englishman told Madrid's website.

"The final months of the season were incredible. To see the team play as they did made me proud.

"I'm very happy to see Zidane doing such a good job, everyone likes Zidane."

Zidane's men are next in action with a clash against Manchester City at the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.