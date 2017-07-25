WATCH: Neymar´s aim defeats Messi and Suarez

Neymar might have been outgunned by his strike partners Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez last season, but he has been getting his revenge at Barcelona's pre-season USA training camp.

Messi was the club's top goal-scorer in 2016-17, with 37 goals in LaLiga, while Suarez scored 29 and Neymar a rather modest 13, by his own high standards.

But the Brazilian proved there was nothing wrong with his shooting accuracy when he took on Messi and Suarez in a training ground contest to see who could hit the frame of the goal with a long-range strike.

The 25-year-old remains strongly linked with a move away from Camp Nou, but for the time being he certainly seems to be enjoying being a part of one of the greatest attacking trios in world football.