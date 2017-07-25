Related

WATCH: Neymar´s aim defeats Messi and Suarez

25 July 2017 20:00

Neymar might have been outgunned by his strike partners Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez last season, but he has been getting his revenge at Barcelona's pre-season USA training camp.

Messi was the club's top goal-scorer in 2016-17, with 37 goals in LaLiga, while Suarez scored 29 and Neymar a rather modest 13, by his own high standards.

But the Brazilian proved there was nothing wrong with his shooting accuracy when he took on Messi and Suarez in a training ground contest to see who could hit the frame of the goal with a long-range strike.

The 25-year-old remains strongly linked with a move away from Camp Nou, but for the time being he certainly seems to be enjoying being a part of one of the greatest attacking trios in world football.

