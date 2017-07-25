Sanches seeking to swap Munich for Milan

Related

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has expressed his desire to join AC Milan after becoming frustrated by the lack of first team opportunities with the Bundesliga champions.

Sanches impressed in Bayern's 3-2 friendly win over Chelsea in Singapore on Tuesday after starting alongside new arrival Corentin Tolisso in central midfield.

But the 19-year-old Portugal international only featured in Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up for a Bundesliga game on six occasions since joining the club from Benfica in 2016, and he admitted his head has been turned by interest from Milan, who are overhauling their squad after being taken over Chinese investors.

"Personally, I am not satisfied with my first year in Munich," Sanches told Bild.

"Of course, I'd like to play more. That's why I would like to go a club that can give me more playing time.

"AC Milan is an interesting option. If the opportunity arises and the clubs can agree, I would like to see them.

"I am now on the China tour with FC Bayern, but after that we will get together in Munich and hopefully find a solution.

"I'm young and I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich."

