Real Madrid ´would be alright´ but Dolberg in no rush to leave Ajax

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg is tempted by the thought of playing for Real Madrid but insists he is in no rush to leave the club.

The 19-year-old scored 23 goals across all competitions in an outstanding 2016-17 season, including six in 13 appearances during his side's run to the Europa League final.

The Denmark international was linked with a move to the Premier League but talk of interest from Madrid has increased in recent weeks, with the Spanish and European champions in need of attacking reinforcements after selling Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz.

Dolberg sees the appeal of following a similar career path to team-mate Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who played for Madrid, AC Milan and Schalke before returning to the Amsterdam club this year, but the younger man is happy to commit to Ajax for now.

"It might be somewhat strange in modern day football, where everyone appears to be for sale, but [director of football Marc] Overmars made a statement with his comment that I am not for sale," Dolberg told De Telegraaf. "And I am fine with it. I want to stay and will not be leaving.

"A similar career to Huntelaar? Real Madrid would be alright. Milan and Schalke are nice clubs as well. And everyone dreams about finishing second and third at a World Cup. I will just follow my own path, though."