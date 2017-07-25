Monaco deny world-record €180m Real Madrid deal for Mbappe – report

Monaco have denied reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over a world-record deal for Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca claim the Spanish and European champions have struck a deal worth €180m for the 18-year-old, which would easily eclipse the world-record sum of €105m that Manchester United paid to Juventus to sign Paul Pogba last year.

Madrid will pay €160m up front and at least a further €20m in add-ons relating to Mbappe's success at the Santiago Bernabeu, it is reported, with the France international poised to sign a six-year contract that will see him earn €7m per year.

However, it has since been claimed by Nice-Matin that Monaco have firmly denied any such agreement. The club did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by Omnisport.

Monaco had always appeared resolute in their determination to keep Mbappe despite speculation linking him with teams across Europe.

The Ligue 1 champions threatened to involve FIFA after accusing unnamed clubs of making unauthorised approaches for the forward in recent weeks.

It is said that head coach Zinedine Zidane has given the green light to the transfer after expressing concern at his lack of options in attack, with Madrid having sold Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz to Chelsea and Lyon respectively.

Mbappe registered 26 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season as Leonardo Jardim's side claimed the league title, reached the final of the Coupe de la Ligue and the semi-final of the Champions League.

1- Last season, @KMbappe had the highest shot conversion rate (37'1%, 26 goals) for a French team in all competitions (10 goals min). Beast. pic.twitter.com/B5cjpLjbMi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 25, 2017

Monaco have lost a number of stars since the end of last season, with Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy joining Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko signing for Chelsea.

Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to Arsenal, meanwhile, and Fabinho has also been tipped for a transfer.