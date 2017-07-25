Orlando capture Dwyer in record swoop

Orlando City have completed a record $1.6million swoop for Sporting Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer.

The deal to bring the prolific Dwyer to Florida sees Orlando part with $400,000 in general allocation money, $500,000 in targeted allocation money plus up to $700,000 in future allocation money based on the 26-year-old's performances.

That eclipses the previous record set by Minnesota United in January when they acquired Kevin Molino from Orlando for $650,000.

Since making his Kansas City debut in 2013 Dwyer has netted 57 goals in 128 MLS appearances, five of those coming in the current campaign.

Dwyer has also made an impact on the international scene since being granted American citizenship in March, the striker scoring in his first two outings against Ghana and Panama this month.

#WelcomeHomeDom! Our man is back in purple. pic.twitter.com/JJ89s1CmgS — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 25, 2017

"Our group has worked hard to find potential additions to the club and we are thrilled to finalise this deal and add an important piece to the roster in Dom," Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao said.

"Dom is a fantastic player who recently gave us a glimpse of what he is capable of with the U.S. Men's National Team and will keep doing so with the club and at the MLS All-Star game next week."

It is a return to Orlando for Dwyer, having previously spent a loan spell with the club in 2013, scoring 19 goals in 14 games in the USL Pro.