Mahrez would do great things at Roma – Gonalons

Maxime Gonalons believes Riyad Mahrez would thrive at Roma if he joined the club from Leicester City.
The Algeria international stated in May he wanted a new challenge, but despite rumours of interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, he remains a Leicester player.
Manager Craig Shakespeare claimed a bid from Roma had been turned down, but Leicester vice-president Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha later denied there were any concrete offers for the 26-year-old.
But Gonalons, who joined Roma from Lyon this month, has backed his new club's reported pursuit of the 2015-16 Premier League winner.
"Mahrez is a great player and he could do great things if he came to Roma," Gonalons told Corriere dello Sport. "But what counts is [on] the pitch. It's pointless setting goals when you haven't played yet."
Mahrez started both of Leicester's Premier League Asia Trophy matches against West Brom and Liverpool last week, scoring against Tony Pulis' side, despite the speculation over his future.
Club captain Wes Morgan is unclear of his plans but has praised the winger for staying committed during pre-season.
"Everyone knows about Riyad Mahrez. We've seen what a difference he can make. He's got the key to unlock defences," said Morgan, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.
"I think you can see on the pitch that he's not slacking. He's putting in a shift for the boys. He's a Leicester player and that's all I can say."
